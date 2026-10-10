Bill Belichick and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson — All About the North Carolina Coach's Relationship

Bill Belichick spent decades keeping his focus on football, but his relationship with Jordon Hudson has put his personal life in the spotlight.

It's been quite a change for him, but he appears to be sticking with it.

The former New England Patriots coach and Hudson, a former college cheerleader, began dating in early 2023. Their romance became public the following year, and the couple has since faced plenty of attention over their 48-year age difference.

Belichick's coaching career may have made him a household name, but his relationship with Hudson has become a story of its own.

Bill Belichick and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson's First Encounter Came Before the Romance

University of North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson get off the bus as Clemson does their Tiger Walk. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Belichick and Hudson reportedly met in February 2021 on a flight from the Boston area to Florida. According to TMZ, they sat beside each other, and Belichick signed Hudson's Deductive Logic textbook with the playful message, "Thanks for giving me a course on logic!"

The two weren't publicly known as a couple at the time. They were spotted together in New Orleans in January 2023, walking through the French Quarter, and were seen there again later that year on a dinner date.

Their relationship was confirmed in June 2024, following Belichick's split from Linda Holliday, with whom he'd been in a relationship for 16 years.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Since going public, Belichick and Hudson have had to get used to their relationship being a regular topic of conversation. The age difference has drawn jokes from football figures, including former Patriots players during The Roast of Tom Brady in May 2024.

Rob Gronkowski took a shot at his former coach, while Tom Brady later joked about a Ring camera catching Belichick leaving Hudson's home early in the morning.

Jordan Hudson Has Stood by Bill Belichick Amid Public Scrutiny

Hudson keeps standing by Belichick, even with the spotlight getting bigger. In December 2024, the two did their first red carpet at the American Museum of Natural History's Museum Gala in New York City.

Hudson took to Instagram and said the evening was filled with "friendship, education, philanthropy, glamour" and memories she would cherish.

They also like to bring the unexpected. They dressed up for Halloween in 2024 as a fisherman and a mermaid. At the 2025 Super Bowl, Hudson wore a custom leather jacket featuring patches tied to Belichick's football career, saying she had designed and made it herself.

The attention hasn't always been easy. In April 2025, Hudson interrupted a CBS Sunday Morning interview when a reporter asked Belichick how the couple first met.

"We're not talking about this," she said, making clear that she didn't want their relationship to become the focus of the conversation. Belichick defended her and said he'd asked for the interview to focus on his book.

Despite the scrutiny, Hudson was also there to support Belichick when he began his new chapter as head football coach at the University of North Carolina in August 2025. She's still standing by him today.

For a couple whose romance has attracted more than its share of commentary, the public appearances and personal tributes offer glimpses of a relationship they appear determined to navigate on their own terms.