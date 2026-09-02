Bills' Josh Allen Announces Career News Outside the NFL

Josh Allen is gearing up for another season with the Buffalo Bills, but not all of his ventures are exclusive to playing football.

Allen has announced a new venture that has nothing to do with his role as the Bills' franchise quarterback — he's getting into the media business.

According to a report from Variety, he's launching Out of Pocket Studios, "a media venture that will have him backing entertainment, commercial and experiential projects."

Allen will have a huge role in this company. He'll serve as both CEO and as an executive producer. It doesn't get much more involved than that.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws during position drills during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen is Taking On a Major Role With Out of Pocket Studios

Allen isn't the only one involved. Lindsey Cohen will handle the business's day-to-day operations. She'll serve as president of strategy and operations of Out of Pocket Studios.

"Skydance Sports has given me a platform to turn the ideas I care most about into something real," Allen said in a statement, according to Variety. "We're excited to share what Out of Pocket Studios has created so far, and for everyone to see what we're building from here."

Josh Allen's New Media Company Already Has New Shows Ready

So, what will fans be able to watch right away? A TV special is already set to air on Labor Day on Paramount's CBS called "America's Tailgate." The show will highlight "music and celebrities," according to Variety.

"CBS Mornings" anchor and "The NFL Today" studio analyst Nate Burleson will host the show, in addition to co-host Melanie Collins and correspondent Whitney Cummings. Allen will also be on the show, giving Bills fans an added reason to watch.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another show, "NFL Play Action," will premiere on Paramount+ on Sept. 9. That'll be a weekly football-analysis studio show hosted by Kyle Brandt and co-hosted by fitness instructor Ally Love. More shows are on the way, too.

Allen is going to have a lot to keep him busy this fall, even on top of trying to take the Bills to the Super Bowl.

The 30-year-old QB is also a new father, and he and his wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, are spending their first year with their daughter, Harper Haize Allen, who was born in April 2026.

Between the media venture, serving as the Bills' franchise quarterback and being a new dad and husband, Allen certainly has his plate full. But, don't worry too much, Bills Mafia, because you know that when the season gets into full swing, his priority is always doing the best job he can for the Bills.