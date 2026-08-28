Josh Allen Reveals His and Hailee Steinfeld's Late-Night Hobby Between Baby Feedings

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are fitting quality time in together whenever they can.

In an interview with Adam Schein for Mad Dog Sports Radio on SiriusXM on Friday, Aug. 28, the Buffalo Bills quarterback was asked if he and Steinfeld have any TV shows that they watch when their daughter is up or when they're feeding her. Allen shared that his four-month-old daughter, Harper Haize Allen, will look at the TV screen if it's on, so he and Steinfeld are "limiting screen time."

Instead of bingeing a TV show, Allen revealed that he and the "Sinners" actress play the New York Times crossword every night, Connections, and Wordle. While Allen and Steinfeld's daughter is asleep, the Bills quarterback revealed that she is still top of mind in as he begins Wordle.

Allen shared that he starts Wordle off with the word "harps," seemingly in reference to his daughter's first name.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Welcome Their Daughter

Allen and Steinfeld welcomed their daughter, Harper Haize Allen, in April. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2025, shared the news via Steinfeld's newsletter, Beau Society. The subject line read, "Special Delivery..." in the announcement of their daughter's arrival, alongside a photo of a stork holding a baby.

"Our baby girl has arrived!! We're feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments," Steinfeld wrote in the newsletter. "Thank you so much for the love and well wishes. Love, Hailee and Josh."

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The "Sinners" actress revealed her name in a letter in her newsletter back in June, where she reminisced about her first Mother's Day.

“Dearest Harper, I’m in awe of you,” Steinfeld began her letter. “You’ve been here for only a short while now, and somehow it feels as though you’ve always been ours.”

She wrote about how much motherhood is about the small moments and jokingly added that the NFL star is now outnumbered when it comes to movie night selections. The actress concluded her note, sharing their daughter's full name: "And even though I know I am meant to guide you through this life, Harper Haize Allen, the truth is that already, you have taught me far more than I could ever teach you."

Josh Allen On Fatherhood Heading Into the 2026-2027NFL Season

Ahead of the 2026-2027 NFL season, Allen shared how fatherhood has impacted his mindset as he enters his ninth season in the league. He appeared on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier this month, where he spoke about the emotional moment he had at his mother's charity event in July while speaking about raising his daughter.

He told McAfee that, especially since welcoming a daughter first, he's become a "little softer" and that it makes your heart grow bigger. The Bills quarterback added that being a father has changed his perspective, and things in the world seem to matter less.

Allen then went on to share that, now being a father will impact him on the field in a sense of being able to hear people out and navigate differing opinions.

The Bills quarterback will be able to use those skills on the field during their first regular-season game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at 1 pm ET at NRG Stadium.