Proof that Bills' QB Josh Allen is better than you at everything
Josh Allen has accomplished feats in the NFL that no other NFL quarterback has ever accomplished.
Josh Allen is Good At Football
After being drafted by Buffalo with the 7th overall pick out of Wyoming in 2018, Allen has taken the league by storm as dual threat passing and running playmaker.
- This past season, Allen became the only player in NFL history with four-straight 40+ touchdown seasons, totaling over 40 touchdowns in each of the past four seasons. He is also the only player in NFL history to do it in four consecutive years.
- In 2023, Allen set an NFL record in the 2023 NFL season by recording at least one passing and one rushing touchdown in 11 games. The previous record was held by Kyler Murray, who scored both in nine games in 2020.
- In 2021, Allen helmed a “perfect game” in Buffalo’s 2021 Wild-Card Round win over the New England Patriots. The Bills scored touchdowns on every drive (except the final kneel-down possession), gaining yards on 49 of 51 total offensive plays, and never facing a fourth down in the 47-17 victory. Allen stats were 21 for 25 passing for 308 yards with five touchdowns in the game, without even taking a sack.
- Through six seasons, Allen has passed for 22,703 yards while being accurate with a completion percentage of 63%. He has passed for 167 touchdowns and rushed for 53 more.
Allen also compares favorably to the top dual threat QB's in NFL history. For example:
- Allen has passed for 22,703 yards and 167 touchdowns.
- Lamar Jackson has thrown for 15,887 yards with 125 touchdowns.
- Michael Vick passed for 22,464 yards and 133 touchdowns.
- Patrick Mahomes passed for 28,424 yards and 219 Touchdowns.
- The only player in the dual threat bunch ahead of Allen and Mahomes is Cam Newton, who tossed 32,382 yards and 194 career scores over his 11 year career (vs Allen's six seasons and Mahomes seven seasons played).
Yeah, we know, Allen still needs to win the big one.
More: Bills' Josh Allen is trending to be the greatest dual-threat QB in NFL history
But...Josh Allen is not just good at football!
More: 20 unbelievable Josh Allen stats for his 28th birthday
He also has basketball skills!
Allen is also a die hard Buffalo loyalist...agreeing he would retire and trade his NFL career if it guaranteed the Buffalo Bills would win a Superbowl for Bills Mafia. Gotta love this guy!
Oh and don't forget....he also gets to travel around the world with actress Hailee Steinfeld.
So, we have verifiable proof that Josh Allen is better than you...at everything.
