Bills QB Josh Allen, Wife Hailee Steinfeld Reveal Baby Name and Life Changes

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and his wife Hailee Steinfeld had their first baby during the offseason. The two announced the birth of their baby girl on April 2 in Steinfeld's "Beau Society" Substack newsletter, and although they've been sharing some tidbits about their daughter, they hadn't shared the baby name until now.

On Friday, Steinfeld sent out another "Beau Society" newsletter, and in it, she revealed that their daughter's name is Harper Haize Allen. She shared the name in a lengthy letter to her daughter, telling her how much she's already brought into the lives of both Steinfeld and Allen.

"You've been here for only a short while now, and somehow it feels as though you've always been ours," she says in the note. "There are moments (like right now, as you sleep so soundly on my chest), I still look at you and wonder how you're real. These last few months have been beautiful and exhausting. Sacred and so special. The longest days and the shortest season all at once."

Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Reflects on How She's Changing as a Mom

In the note, Steinfeld also reflects on how being a mom is changing her life. She says that she didn't fully understand it until it happened to her.

"People tell you becoming a mother changes everything, but no one tells you how, why, or when exactly," she writes in the piece. "It isn't always in the big moments. Sometimes it's realizing that I no longer measure time in months or years, but in ounces, naps missed and naps miraculously taken, in diaper changes, and the quiet triumph of a successful transfer from my arms to your crib."

She also said that she and Allen often look at each other and ask, "How did we get so lucky to have you?"

Their Daughter is Already Growing Up

Even though their daughter is just a few months old, Steinfeld says she's already starting to understand how people say kids grow up so quickly.

"Everyone tells me not to blink. Now I understand why," she notes in the piece. "Because already, I miss versions of you that still feel like yesterday: The way you’d make sure we’d have multiple visits throughout the night, the impossibly small diapers we swore looked enormous before you arrived."

Steinfeld also said that even though she and Allen are supposed to guide Harper through life, "you have taught me far more than I could ever teach you."

March 10, 2024: Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. | Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Bills' season on the way, we fully expect to see Harper make an appearance at least a handful of Bills games in the new Bills stadium, snug in Bills Mafia gear and Steinfeld's arms.