The celebrity-sports dating web just got considerably more complicated.

New York Giants receiver Braxton Berrios is fueling romance rumors with Portuguese actress and model Magui Corceiro after the two were reportedly spotted spending time together in New York over the weekend.

The timing alone would have been enough to attract attention. Berrios split from Alix Earle late last year after more than two years together, while Corceiro has had an on-and-off relationship with Formula 1 star Lando Norris.

But there is another connection that has made the rumored pairing particularly irresistible to fans: Earle and Norris have also been linked romantically this year.

Neither Berrios nor Corceiro has publicly confirmed that they are dating, so for now, this remains firmly in romance-rumor territory. Still, their New York sightings have given fans plenty to talk about.

Braxton Berrios and Magui Corceiro Fuel Dating Rumors in New York

The speculation began after Berrios, 30, and Corceiro, 23, were reportedly spotted together in New York City over the weekend. The New York Post reported that the two spent time together amid the US Open, citing social media reports of a possible date.

They also seemingly crossed paths with the tournament itself.

Both shared separate glimpses from Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. Corceiro posted from the stands around Carlos Alcaraz's match, while Berrios later shared his view of Ben Shelton's match. No photos showing the two together at the US Open have surfaced.

That distinction matters. Their presence at the same tournament may add another breadcrumb to the speculation, but it does not confirm a relationship.

What makes the story considerably more interesting is everything that came before it.

Their Famous Exes Add Another Twist

Berrios and Earle publicly dated beginning in 2023 before their relationship ended in December 2025. The breakup has returned to the spotlight this month with the Sept. 4 release of Earle's Netflix reality series, "Earle Meets World."

Earle discusses the relationship extensively on the show, including the pressures that ultimately contributed to their split. She said marriage began to feel overwhelming, while distance, demanding careers and a lack of communication and intimacy also took a toll.

Corceiro, meanwhile, has her own high-profile sports connection.

She and Norris were first romantically linked in 2023 and have had an on-and-off relationship since. Norris indicated earlier this year that he was single, although the pair were subsequently reported to have reconciled in the spring.

By summer, however, Norris was generating headlines with someone else: Earle.

Earle and the reigning Formula 1 world champion were spotted leaving the same private club in London in July. A source later told People that the pair had been on several dates, were still talking and were taking things slowly. Neither has publicly confirmed a relationship.

So, yes, the diagram is a little messy.

Berrios dated Earle. Corceiro dated Norris. Earle was then linked to Norris. And now Berrios is being linked to Corceiro.

Where Things Actually Stand With Braxton Berrios and Magui Corceiro

For all the online chatter, there is still a significant gap between being spotted together and being a couple.

Berrios and Corceiro have not publicly defined their relationship, nor have they shared photos together from their reported New York outing. What is clear is that the speculation arrived at a particularly interesting moment for both.

Berrios is now with the Giants after signing with New York this year, putting him in the same city where Corceiro was spending time during the US Open. Corceiro, an actress and model from Portugal, was also recently in Italy for the Venice Film Festival.

Earle, meanwhile, is back in the headlines with "Earle Meets World," which revisits her relationship with Berrios and ends with her contacting her ex to ask whether there could ever be another chance for them.

For now, Berrios and Corceiro have given no public indication that their reported time together is anything more than that.

But considering the dating history connecting all four names, it did not take much for fans to notice.

