5 Takeaways From the Giants' Unofficial Depth Chart

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh isn’t about to unveil who his starting players will be this season until they actually have to play a game. Still, if the team’s recently released unofficial depth chart is any indication of those plans, there are some interesting developments.

Here are the five most notable takeaways:

Deonte Banks Named a Starting Cornerback Ahead of Paulson Adebo

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been the summer of Deonte Banks this year at cornerback. After having the option year in his rookie contract turned down, Banks has not only taken well to the Giants’ new scheme as implemented by defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson; he had a better and more consistent preseason than Paulson Adebo, one of last year’s big free-agent acquisitions who was signed to be a starter.

Banks and Greg Newsome II are both listed as the starting cornerback group, which suggests Adebo will see a role in sub packages such as the dime. And if the coaches can get Banks, the struggling first-round draft pick who looked like he was heading to being a full-fledged bust, to play up to his skill set, that’s a big feather in this staff’s hat.

Abdul Carter Named a Starter Ahead of Kayvon Thibodeaux at OLB

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants can only put two outside linebackers on the field in their base defense, and based on the unofficial depth chart, those two will be Brian Burns and second-year man Abdul Carter.

But Harbaugh, remember, said that regardless of who ended up as the starter at that spot, in his mind the team had three starters. That means Thibodeaux will play a lot; the question is in what situations or capacity.

Chauncey Golston Named a Starting Defensive End

New York Giants defensive end Chauncey Golston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston had a forgettable, injury-filled first season with the Giants.

To his credit, he worked to overcome that, stayed healthy, and played well enough to become the projected starter at defensive end, ahead of second-year man Darius Alexander.

The move comes as little surprise. Golston, who will see his former teammates this weekend when the Dallas Cowboys come into town, racked up two pressures and five tackles, and posting solid PFF grades in run defense and in the pass rush.

No Clear-cut RB2

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At running back it’s Cam Skattebo and everyone else. The Giants' unofficial depth chart lists the second-year running back as its starter, followed by Tyrone Tracy Jr. OR Najee Harris OR Devin Singletary.

Whoever is RB2 will depend on the situation. Also, it will be interesting to see if Skattebo remains as the starting running back for the duration of the season or if at some point, Harris, who saw his first game snaps in the preseason finale against the Jets, eventually cuts into his first-team reps.

Braxton Berrios is on the 53-man Roster

New York Giants wide receiver Braxton Berrios | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When last we left the state of the Giants roster, the team had an opening after releasing receiver Darius Slayton. But even before that, Harbaugh said the plan was to add receiver Braxton Berrios, who was signed to the practice squad after cuts, back to the unit to handle punt return duties.

As of this writing, the Giants haven’t announced the elevation of Berrios to the roster, but it looks like that move is coming—and that Berrios, not safety Jevon Holland (who is technically listed first on the depth chart at punt returner), will actually handle those duties.

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