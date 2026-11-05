Brewers Star Christian Yelich Makes $30 Million Real Estate Decision After World Series Win

MLB star Christian Yelich has made a major financial decision after celebrating the biggest victory of his baseball career.

Just days after he helped the Milwaukee Brewers win their very first World Series championship, the 34-year-old team captain has decided to part ways with a seriously luxurious piece of property in his real estate portfolio.

Yelich's $30 Million Ocean View Malibu Home

According to "Realtor.com," Yelich has put his newly built Malibu, California mansion on the market, and the price is nothing to balk at.

The Brewers' left fielder is asking a casual $30 million for it.

The sprawling 5,300-square-foot estate sits on a one-acre property with stunning views overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

It features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and some pretty impressive amenities, including a private cinema with a dedicated concession room, an infinity pool, and a dreamy outdoor space featuring multiple decks and patios with plenty of room to entertain.

Yelich originally purchased the property in 2020 for $5.55 million, but that price only included the land and some architectural plans, not the finished mansion.

Construction on the home wasn't completed until earlier this year.

The former National League MVP's decision to sell comes just over a week after the Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in five games to claim the franchise's first World Series title on Oct. 28.

Inside Christian Yelich's Luxury Mansion

Yelich's Malibu estate was designed by Los Angeles-based KOVAC Design Studio.

One of the estate's biggest draws is the sweeping ocean views, which are visible from multiple floor-to-ceiling glass windows throughout the home.

The primary bedroom even features glass walls that slide open to the Malibu landscape.

Inside, the mansion boasts a chef's kitchen with marble finishes, heated hardwood flors imported from France, and a custom wet bar.

There's also a pretty impressive screening room with an LED video wall, reclining seats, and professional-grade acoustic sound.

Yelich has decided to keep the sale of the home in the family.

His mother, Alecia Yelich, a real estate agent with Compass, is handling the sale of the property.

Why Christian Yelich is Selling His Malibu Mansion

Despite all the luxurious finishes, Yelich has reportedly set his sights on a different home base.

A representative from KOVAC Design Studio told Architectural Digest that the Brewers star plans to relocate his family to Wisconsin.

This would bring him a lot closer to the city where he's spent the bulk of his MLB career.

Yelich joined the Brewers in 2018 and was named captain in 2026.

Before that, he transitioned directly to professional baseball straight out of High School in Thousand Oaks, California.