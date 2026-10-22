Simone Biles Breaks Down in Tears Over Emotional Life Change With Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles has won Olympic gold medals, made gymnastics history and performed under the kind of pressure most people can barely imagine. But saying goodbye to her old house? That brought her to tears.

The 29-year-old gymnastics superstar shared an unexpectedly emotional moment with fans this week as she prepared to sell her longtime Houston-area home.

In a TikTok posted Wednesday, Oct. 21, Biles walked through the house one last time before putting it on the market. What started as a routine real estate milestone quickly turned into something much more personal.

And even Biles seemed surprised by how hard the goodbye hit her.

Simone Biles Gets Emotional Saying Goodbye to Her Texas Home

Standing inside the house wearing a black tank top and baseball cap, Biles struggled to hold back tears as she explained why leaving felt so difficult.

"I was here for six years, and I feel like there were just so many good memories, so many bad memories," she said. "But I feel like I grew up in this house. It's made me a real adult, so I'm gonna miss it. Ugh, I didn't think I'd be emotional about a house."

It wasn't just the rooms or the backyard swimming pool she was leaving behind. It was a chapter of her life.

Over those six years, Biles experienced enormous changes, both personally and professionally. She became a wife, continued building her life beyond gymnastics and added to an already extraordinary Olympic legacy.

The house had been there through it all.

As she walked through the now-empty rooms, the reality of moving on appeared to sink in.

"Whoever buys this house, I hope it brings you as much joy as it did for me," she said.

The farewell came with one particularly unexpected twist: The property didn't stay on the market for long.

Simone Biles Reveals Home Sold in Just Four Days

Biles revealed in her TikTok caption that the house sold in only four days.

"The house sold in 4 days 😭," she wrote. "I was so excited to put in air fresheners for the potential buyers & showing Jonathan the last look. I just cried instead... anyone else? #emotionallyattached"

According to the Houston Business Journal, the nearly 4,000-square-foot property went under contract just five days after its Sept. 26 listing and closed Oct. 15. The Houston Association of Realtors reported a sale price between $1.08 million and $1.24 million.

Fortunately, Biles and her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens, have another home waiting for them.

The couple spent years planning and building their custom Texas mansion, a project Biles first began designing in 2020. Construction started in February 2022, and she celebrated its completion in November 2025.

Throughout the process, Biles shared glimpses of the property with fans, from its expansive interiors to the outdoor spaces designed for their life together.

Now, after years of planning, she and Owens are beginning a new chapter in the home they built.

But as Biles' tearful farewell made clear, being excited about what's next doesn't necessarily make it easy to leave what's behind.

