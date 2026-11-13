Brittany Mahomes Has Priceless Reaction to Wild Chiefs Super Bowl Pregnancy Theory

The Mahomes family is growing again, and Kansas City Chiefs fans have already started doing the math.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes announced on Nov. 10 that they’re expecting their fourth child.

“Another blessing from God🥹🙏🏼 & then there were 6🤍,” Brittany wrote on Instagram alongside a beach photo of the family of five.

It didn’t take long for an old theory to come back: every time Brittany has been pregnant during an NFL season, the Chiefs have made the Super Bowl. And it turns out Brittany is in on the joke too.

Brittany Mahomes: ‘Just Doing My Part’ for the Chiefs

On Nov. 12, Brittany reshared a Complex Sports post that read “EVERY SEASON BRITTANY MAHOMES IS PREGNANT, THE CHIEFS MAKE THE SUPER BOWL” to her Instagram story and added a caption of her own.

“Glad someone finally figured this out, just doing my part over here 😂😝😆,” she wrote.

Brittany is such a comedian 🤣🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CaN2ZqN5jq — Dominic Cuomo (@cuomodominic117) November 13, 2026

She also liked an Instagram video from Barstool Sports’ Jack Mac breaking down the trend.

“Three for three so far, we’re about to see four for four,” Mac said. “Now, if Taylor Swift announces she’s pregnant, they’re gonna win.”

Patrick is all for it too. When he was asked about the theory this week, the three-time Super Bowl MVP laughed it off.

“I’m hoping!” Mahomes said. “I don’t know if Brittany is, but I’m hoping that we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way.”

This is the same Mahomes who said in July 2024, while Brittany was pregnant with their third child, “I’m done. I’ll say that. I did three and I’m done.” So much for that.

Does the Mahomes Pregnancy Theory Actually Hold Up?

Well, sort of.

Brittany was pregnant with their daughter Sterling during the 2020 season. Sterling was born in February 2021, days after the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV 31-9 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brittany Mahomes and children watch warmups prior to game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Their son Bronze was born on Nov. 28, 2022, and Kansas City beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII that February.

Then their daughter Golden Raye was born on Jan. 12, 2025, while the Chiefs were waiting to learn their divisional-round opponent. Kansas City made it to Super Bowl LIX before getting blown out 40-22 by the Eagles.

That’s three Super Bowl trips, but only one ring.

The theory also conveniently skips the Chiefs’ wins in Super Bowls LIV and LVIII, when Brittany wasn’t pregnant.

And she hasn’t always found the connection funny. After the Super Bowl LV loss, one fan blamed her pregnancy, tweeting, “Mahomes got that girl pregnant and the ancestors immediately took away his powers. SMH.”

Brittany’s response: “That girl ... My name is Brittany.”

This time, she’s playing along.