Brock Purdy is preparing for another season leading one of the NFL's most scrutinized franchises.

Before training camp and regular-season expectations take center stage, however, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared some much more personal news.

Purdy and his wife, Jenna, announced Wednesday that they are expecting their second child together, revealing the pregnancy in a heartfelt Instagram post featuring the couple and their one-year-old daughter, Millie.

"Another blessing on the way 🤍 Baby #2 coming soon," Jenna wrote alongside the family photos.

The announcement was quickly met with thousands of congratulatory messages as one of the NFL's youngest star quarterbacks prepares for another major milestone away from football.

Another Big Chapter for the Purdy Family

The growing family arrives just over a year after Brock and Jenna welcomed their daughter, Millie, their first child together.

Last July, the couple introduced their newborn to the world with a simple but heartfelt caption:

"Millie Joleen Purdy💕 Life just became a whole lot sweeter."

Brock and Jenna's relationship stretches back to their college days at Iowa State University. After dating for several years, Purdy proposed during a waterfront trip to Florida in 2023, and the pair married the following March in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and close friends.

Throughout Purdy's rise from the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to becoming the face of the 49ers franchise, Jenna has largely stayed out of the spotlight while remaining a constant presence at games and major career moments.

Now, the couple is preparing to become a family of four.

A Different Kind of Offseason Win

The timing makes the announcement especially meaningful.

Purdy is only weeks away from beginning another season with championship expectations in San Francisco. Every offseason brings questions about roster moves, offensive changes and Super Bowl aspirations, but for one day, football took a back seat.

Instead, the biggest headline in Purdy's life had nothing to do with touchdowns or training camp. It was about family.

As the 49ers quarterback gets ready for another demanding NFL season, he and Jenna will also be preparing for an entirely different challenge: welcoming another child into the Purdy household.

