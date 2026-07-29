49ers QB Brock Purdy Says Playing with Mike Evans Feels 'Surreal'

The San Francisco 49ers signing Mike Evans has all the potential in the world to be the best free agency signing of the season.

Evans leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is one thing, but choosing to join the City by the Bay is another. His gravitas is something the 49ers haven't had at wide receiver in a long time.

Brock Purdy admits it's 'surreal' playing with Mike Evans

Feb 5, 2026; San Franciso, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on the Pat McAfee show set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Brock Purdy era at quarterback in full effect after agreeing to his contract extension, he now has a first-ballot Hall of Famer to play alongside.

Yes, Evans is 33 in August. Yes, he had a difficult 2025 season due to injuries and a big dip in production. But he's also a player who feels extremely energised by the prospect of a new challenge, especially when it always seemed like he'd spend his entire career in Tampa Bay.

Purdy highlighted just how significant it feels to have the opportunity to play alongside Evans at training camp, even if he may not be quite as explosive at this stage of his career.

“Yeah, it’s been great. We’ve slowly gotten on the same page over time from OTAs, the summer we got together a little bit, and then the first couple of days here it’s been really fun," said Purdy to reporters at training camp.

"Just what he brings to the table in terms of his size and speed and his catching radius, how smart he is with just football in general.

"For me, it’s been really fun. Still getting used to him and everything, but being out there and just giving him a chance and watching him come down with it has been awesome.

"I grew up watching him and stuff, and to now be able to throw to him and be on the same team and compete together, for sure, I pinch myself and I’m like, this is surreal for me. I’m going to try to give the guy all I’ve got and go out there and win games together.”

Purdy encapsulated just how much it means to him, and the link-up between the two should also be productive. Evans will likely be a key red-zone threat, and Purdy will be able to improve further with a wide receiver who has 13,052 receiving yards and 108 touchdowns in his career.

The potential is enormous, and the impact of Evans' arrival cannot be understated.