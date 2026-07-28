How 49ers Camp Has Been for Brock Purdy Without Kyle Shanahan

Being without Kyle Shanahan with training camp underway has been odd for the San Francisco 49ers.

No player on the team will miss Shanahan's presence more than Brock Purdy. He is the one in Purdy's ear, curtailing his development through practice.

And even though Purdy works closely with Klay Kubiak as well, it's not the same for him with Shanahan gone. So, how has that been for him so far? He answered that question on Monday.

How camp has been for Purdy without Shanahan

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (right) and head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) look on the in second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"He's the one leading all of the team meetings and going over situational football and what practice is going to look like. He's our leader, so it has been weird, in terms of not having that," Purdy said. "The assistant coaches have done a good job of stepping up.

"Coach Foerster, Raheem, and Klay Kubiak stepping up and filling in those shoes when we all need it as players for a coach to lead us. We're able to run practices and go through installs and everything. That side of it is really good and positive, but obviously he's our head coach, and we all want him here."

It's been quite the adjustment for Purdy and the 49ers to move on without Shanahan in training camp. But given how Purdy explained it, it doesn't sound too significant.

Early on, it makes sense why there isn't. The first week of training camp is used to refresh the players from what they did last in OTAs two months ago.

Pads haven't been put on yet either, so it's a lot of warming up for these players. Shanahan's presence is missed, but it isn't detrimental to the 49ers.

At least, not yet. That won't be an issue unless he's still missing after a month, which is when training camp is nearing its end.

By that time, it will be concerning whether Shanahan will be ready for Week 1 in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams. Panic should ensue by then.

For now, the 49ers and their numerous veterans can carry on knowing what is at hand. They can help keep the rookies and the young players structured so that they still have a beneficial camp.

Purdy will be one of those players. He knows what is expected of him and the 49ers, and I'm sure he doesn't want to let Shanahan down while he's away.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.