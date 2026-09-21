Bryson DeChambeau and Mikayla Demaiter aren't exactly hiding anymore.

The two-time U.S. Open champion and the former hockey goalie turned model were spotted together in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night, but this wasn't just another date-night sighting.

DeChambeau and Demaiter traveled aboard Marine One alongside President Donald Trump, then walked hand-in-hand toward a waiting vehicle after the presidential helicopter landed near the White House.

It made for quite the scene.

Photos from the night showed DeChambeau in a white polo and black shorts with Demaiter beside him in a fitted navy look. The pair held hands as they made their way across the grounds, offering one of the clearest public glimpses yet of a relationship that has generated plenty of attention in recent weeks.

And if there were still questions about just how much time the two have been spending together, Saturday's very public outing certainly gave fans something new to talk about.

Bryson DeChambeau and Mikayla Demaiter Step Out Together in Washington

DeChambeau and Demaiter were seen aboard Marine One with Trump before the helicopter touched down near the White House following the president's return to Washington.

Once on the ground, the golfer and Demaiter didn't keep their distance for the cameras. They clasped hands and walked together toward their vehicle.

The moment is notable, but it shouldn't be mistaken for the beginning of their public relationship timeline.

DeChambeau and Demaiter had already been spotted together before Saturday night. They made a public appearance at the final round of LIV Golf Indianapolis in August, where Demaiter joined DeChambeau at The Club at Chatham Hills.

Their connection had started attracting attention earlier that month when Demaiter was spotted at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster wearing a LIV Golf guest pass and a Crushers GC hat. DeChambeau is the captain of Crushers GC.

The clues continued online, and Us Weekly subsequently reported in August that the two were dating.

Neither DeChambeau nor Demaiter has made a big public announcement about the relationship. Their recent appearances have largely done the talking for them.

Saturday night may have been the clearest example yet.

Who Is Bryson DeChambeau's Girlfriend Mikayla Demaiter?

Demaiter, 26, has built a sizable following of her own long before her relationship with one of golf's biggest stars became a story.

The Canadian previously played goalie for the Bluewater Hawks in Canada's Provincial Women's Hockey League before leaving the sport at 19 following an injury.

She later moved into modeling and social media, where her audience exploded. Demaiter now has millions of followers across Instagram and TikTok.

DeChambeau, meanwhile, remains one of the most recognizable figures in golf. The 2020 and 2024 U.S. Open champion has also developed a relationship with Trump through golf, with the two previously appearing together in DeChambeau's popular "Break 50" YouTube series.

That made the setting Saturday night less surprising for DeChambeau. Seeing Demaiter right there beside him, however, added another chapter to a relationship that has moved increasingly into public view.

There was no carefully staged Instagram reveal and no lengthy announcement.

Instead, DeChambeau and Demaiter stepped off Marine One, took each other's hand and kept walking.

Sometimes the picture says plenty on its own.

