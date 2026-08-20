Bryson DeChambeau Continues to Be His Own Worst Enemy

LIV Golf is in Indianapolis this week for the final event of its 2026 season. While the future of the league, at least as we currently know it, is very much in doubt, one thing remains the same—Bryson DeChambeau continues to act like a child and embarrass himself in the worst of ways.

The latest moment came Wednesday on the practice range at The Club at Chatham Hills, the site of this week’s LIV Golf event. DeChambeau was going through a session with his team when he noticed a reporter, Ryan French, who runs the very popular Monday Q Info, nearby filming him. This happens at every practice range at every professional event.

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DeChambeau apparently didn’t like what French was doing and his team quickly tossed him from the practice range.

“Got booted off the range by Bryson today,” French tweeted afterwards. “#1,892 on the list of what the hell has happened to my life.”

Got booted off the range by Bryson today. #1,892 on the list of what the hell has happened to my life. https://t.co/2FR03fGWdl — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) August 19, 2026

French later shared on X that DeChambeau called him on the phone and they talked through what happened. He didn’t provided details of what they talked about but said he respected the move.

“Bryson gave me a call this afternoon, we spoke for about 20 mins,” French tweeted. “While the conversation will remain off the record, I really appreciate him calling. A lot of players wouldn’t have done that.”

Bryson gave me a call this afternoon, we spoke for about 20 mins. While the conversation will remain off the record, I really appreciate him calling. A lot of players wouldn’t have done that. — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) August 19, 2026

French is right—a lot of players wouldn’t have done that. But a lot of players also wouldn’t have had a reporter removed from the practice range for doing something as harmless as filming a professional golfer while he gets ready for a tournament. Walk up any range during a PGA Tour event and you’ll see media members and fans filming the players as they work on their games.

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The phone call was a nice gesture, sure. But it never should have been needed because DeChambeau and his team shouldn’t have acted like children. Chances are DeChambeau saw that the moment was going viral on social media and wanted to save some face by making the call to French. It feels like yet another calculated move by a man whose career is becoming defined by them.

Before Wednesday’s range session DeChambeau saw three media members standing by and instead of being polite, or something resembling a normal person, he said to them, “Oooh, the mafia has arrived. The mafia. You guys love talking s---.”

at least "mafia" is an upgrade over "corrupt media" https://t.co/SS9a5rmabe pic.twitter.com/IJLbGwLEfX — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) August 19, 2026

DeChambeau has routinely shown his behind to the world by the way he acts in situations where he isn’t in complete control of how the content is made. That happened at the British Open last month when he was seen arguing with rules officials in a very immature way before being assessed a two-shot penalty for something he did before hitting a shot from the rough. He then proceeded to not talk to the media even though he was in contention at a major championship.

DeChambeau is one of the biggest names in golf. With that comes some responsibility and some expectations that he’ll act in a professional manner. Instead, he often does the opposite and his act continues to grow old.

Now, more than ever, it’s time for him to finally grow up.