Viral Canadian sensation Mikayla Demaiter takes Daisy Dukes to heart-stopping level
Mikayla Demaiter certainly made Santa’s naughty list this year with her sizzling posts on social media. Her latest Daisy Dukes fit has her saying she’ll be “at the top of everyone’s Christmas list.”
The former Canadian hockey goalie turned social media starlet has slayed fits like her “Thunderstruck” low-cut top and bikini bottom, and a bikini and knee-high leather boots. There’s a reason the 24 year old has 3.2 million followers on Instagram and was dubbed “the world’s sexiest hockey player.”
She was born and raised in Canada and dated NHL hockey player Kurtis Gabriel. She’s now “single” and with looks like her latest Daisy Duke jaw-dropper on IG, it’s hard to imagine why.
Demaiter in Daisy Dukes would definitely melt the ice at any hockey arena.
She was once a goaltender for the Bluewater Hawks in Canada's Provincial Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Junior League. She appeared in 20 games, spending a total of 953 minutes and 57 seconds on the ice, allowing 43 goals and saved 428 shots.
She announced she was retiring from hockey in 2019 at the age of 19 due to injury.
Demaiter certainly made the right choice to focus on her influencer career as evident by her Daisy Dukes post where she gave fans an early Christmas present.
