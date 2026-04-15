Angel Reese flipped the switch on Tuesday with her latest play off the court, and it’s already turning heads across the WNBA.

The now Atlanta Dream forward took to Instagram to unveil a fresh drop from her personal brand, “Angel’s Dream House,” now live on her official online store.

Headlining the release are two custom jerseys: the all-black “Sweet Dreams Jersey” and the bold red “Living the Dream Jersey,” each priced at $100.

Angel Reese advertising her new "Dream House" merch collection from her site, theangelreese.com, on Instagram. | Angel Reese, Instagram.

The collection also includes lifestyle pieces like the pink “I Dream of Angel” tee and a black graphic tee, both retailing at $50.

However, these aren’t team-issued jerseys or licensed WNBA gear. They’re entirely Reese’s own, self-branded, independently sold, and strategically timed.

Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese watches a NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A New Lane for WNBA Stars

WNBA players have long leaned into personal branding, from signature apparel to collabs and lifestyle drops, but jerseys? That’s new territory.

Reese is essentially blurring the line between official team merchandise and athlete-owned IP, creating something that looks like on-court gear but operates like streetwear.

It matters right now because Reese’s visibility is peaking.

Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) stands on the sidelines before a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Just days ago, she was traded from the Chicago Sky to the Atlanta Dream in one of the biggest moves of the 2026 WNBA cycle, a deal that sent two future first-round picks back to Chicago.

And the early returns have been massive.

Ticket demand in Atlanta has already surged dramatically following the move, underscoring Reese’s growing influence as both a player and a brand.

Atlanta Dream ticket demand spiked 15x after trading for Angel Reese, the largest single day spike in franchise history.



The Angel Reese Effect is real. 🔥



(📷: @Reese10Angel) pic.twitter.com/hH4ZJNGcP4 — StubHub (@StubHub) April 9, 2026

On the court, Reese has been one of the most statistically dominant young players in the WNBA.

The former LSU national champion and 2024 No. 7 overall pick quickly became a force with the Sky, averaging 14.1 points and 12.9 rebounds across her first two seasons while earning two All-Star selections.

Her 2025 campaign was especially notable, leading the WNBA in rebounds (12.6 per game) for a second straight season, while pacing the Sky in scoring ( 14.7 points per game), and becoming the fastest player to reach 500 career points and 500 career rebounds (38 games).

Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court before a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

However, despite her individual dominance, Chicago struggled as a team, finishing just 10–34 in 2025 and missing the playoffs for a second straight season.

That disconnect ultimately set the stage for a reset, and her move to Atlanta.

Now, she joins a Dream squad that finished 30–14 last season and is firmly in win-now mode.