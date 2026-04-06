The WNBA offseason got off to a hot start on Monday.

The Chicago Sky sent franchise cornerstone Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream in a blockbuster deal that returned two future first-round picks (2027, 2028) and a draft swap, an aggressive reset for Chicago and a win-now swing for Atlanta.

Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

But within minutes of the trade going public, the conversation flipped.

Reese jumped to Instagram and dropped a photo of herself in a No. 5 Dream jersey with the caption: “An Angel’s DREAM💭! 🅰️TL WHAT UP?!”

Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) stands on the sidelines before a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The post exploded across social media.

"Best news I've heard in years. Thanks Chicago! Gta get my season tickets now," one user wrote.

"I smell a ring coming," another commented.

"ATL got them 1 ! The city about to be lit," one other fan replied.

"That's what's up. Welcome to GA, Miss Angel," another added.

"Will definitely be getting a jersey and be in the building!" one other user wrote.

"Barbie DREAM House!! Welcome to the A 🤩💕," another replied.

Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts against the Phoenix Mercury at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reese’s exit closes a turbulent but productive two-year run in Chicago.

Drafted No. 7 overall in 2024, she immediately became one of the league’s most dominant interior forces, putting up historic rebounding numbers and emerging as a cultural lightning rod.

She averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 2025 while leading the WNBA in rebounding for a second straight season.

She also made back-to-back All-Star appearances and set records with her double-double consistency, including becoming the fastest player to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds.

Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots a free throw against the Connecticut Sun during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

But the team results never matched the individual dominance.

Chicago missed the playoffs in both of her seasons and struggled to build a cohesive roster around her.

Tension simmered publicly at times, with Reese openly questioning the team’s direction and even hinting she could seek a “different direction” if things didn’t improve.

So while the trade still shocks on paper, the underlying friction made it less out of nowhere than it appears.

Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese watches a NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A perfect fit (or pressure cooker) in Atlanta?

Reese isn’t landing on a rebuilding team; she’s stepping into a contender.

The Dream are coming off a 30–14 season, one of the best records in the league, and already feature elite perimeter talent in Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, the latter finishing fourth in MVP voting last year.

Reese will also now be anchoring the paint with one of the greatest bigs in women's basketball, Brittney Griner.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) and Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) go for the ball during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 77-60. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That pairing changes everything.

While Griner remains one of the WNBA's best interior defenders, averaging 2.4 blocks per game in her career, Reese brings what Atlanta lacked: relentless rebounding, interior toughness, and second-chance dominance.

On paper, this is a roster that suddenly has balance, guards who can score at all three levels, and a frontcourt tandem that can dominate the paint on both sides of the ball.

The move immediately vaults the Dream into the inner circle of title contenders.