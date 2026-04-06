Angel Reese Stuns in Atlanta Dream Uniform After Chicago Sky Trade
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The WNBA offseason got off to a hot start on Monday.
The Chicago Sky sent franchise cornerstone Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream in a blockbuster deal that returned two future first-round picks (2027, 2028) and a draft swap, an aggressive reset for Chicago and a win-now swing for Atlanta.
But within minutes of the trade going public, the conversation flipped.
Reese jumped to Instagram and dropped a photo of herself in a No. 5 Dream jersey with the caption: “An Angel’s DREAM💭! 🅰️TL WHAT UP?!”
The post exploded across social media.
"Best news I've heard in years. Thanks Chicago! Gta get my season tickets now," one user wrote.
"I smell a ring coming," another commented.
"ATL got them 1 ! The city about to be lit," one other fan replied.
"That's what's up. Welcome to GA, Miss Angel," another added.
"Will definitely be getting a jersey and be in the building!" one other user wrote.
"Barbie DREAM House!! Welcome to the A 🤩💕," another replied.
Reese’s exit closes a turbulent but productive two-year run in Chicago.
Drafted No. 7 overall in 2024, she immediately became one of the league’s most dominant interior forces, putting up historic rebounding numbers and emerging as a cultural lightning rod.
She averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 2025 while leading the WNBA in rebounding for a second straight season.
She also made back-to-back All-Star appearances and set records with her double-double consistency, including becoming the fastest player to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds.
But the team results never matched the individual dominance.
Chicago missed the playoffs in both of her seasons and struggled to build a cohesive roster around her.
Tension simmered publicly at times, with Reese openly questioning the team’s direction and even hinting she could seek a “different direction” if things didn’t improve.
So while the trade still shocks on paper, the underlying friction made it less out of nowhere than it appears.
A perfect fit (or pressure cooker) in Atlanta?
Reese isn’t landing on a rebuilding team; she’s stepping into a contender.
The Dream are coming off a 30–14 season, one of the best records in the league, and already feature elite perimeter talent in Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, the latter finishing fourth in MVP voting last year.
Reese will also now be anchoring the paint with one of the greatest bigs in women's basketball, Brittney Griner.
That pairing changes everything.
While Griner remains one of the WNBA's best interior defenders, averaging 2.4 blocks per game in her career, Reese brings what Atlanta lacked: relentless rebounding, interior toughness, and second-chance dominance.
On paper, this is a roster that suddenly has balance, guards who can score at all three levels, and a frontcourt tandem that can dominate the paint on both sides of the ball.
The move immediately vaults the Dream into the inner circle of title contenders.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.