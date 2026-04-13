Fernando Mendoza broke out at Indiana in 2025, putting up one of the most dominant quarterback campaigns in recent college football memory.

The Heisman Trophy winner and national champion shredded defenses with surgical efficiency, finishing the year with 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and an elite 72% completion rate.

Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) with running back Roman Hemby (1) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Beyond the numbers, Mendoza became the defining face of Indiana’s transformation into a national powerhouse, steering the Hoosiers through a Big Ten title run and a College Football Playoff championship that cemented his status as the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now, with the draft just weeks away, Mendoza’s career has taken another major turn.

On Monday, it was revealed that Mendoza will serve as the cover star for Esquire’s Mavericks of Sports spring issue, an exclusive partnership that places him at the intersection of sports, fashion, and media storytelling during one of the most scrutinized pre-draft cycles in recent memory.

Esquire Partnership Elevates Mendoza Beyond the Draft Conversation

As the centerpiece of the “Mavericks of Sports” issue, Mendoza will be positioned as a generational athlete whose influence extends beyond the pocket.

The Esquire feature focuses on leadership, identity, and the modern quarterback archetype, the kind of quarterback who is expected to carry both a franchise and a brand.

"I always try to have a hunter mindset instead of the hunted mindset," Mendoza told Esquire. "So right now I try to compare myself to one out of thirty-two potential starting NFL quarterbacks—and I’m not even drafted by a team, and I don’t have a starting position. But you want to stay hungry.”

Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) lifts the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With this new partnership, Mendoza is already operating like a franchise cornerstone before even stepping onto an NFL field.

He has already secured multiple major brand deals, including a financial literacy-focused collaboration with U.S. Bank, adding to his expanding commercial portfolio alongside his growing national profile.

Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) poses with former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Within league circles, nothing about his draft stock has changed. He remains the overwhelming favorite to be selected first overall, widely projected to be the new cornerstone of a Las Vegas Raiders franchise that's been stuck in rebuild mode for years.

But what has changed is the ecosystem around him, and how early the branding war for his image has already begun.

Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks have always been the NFL’s most valuable asset, but Mendoza is entering the league during a new phase of athlete branding, one where top picks are expected to arrive pre-packaged as media properties.

In short, Mendoza is not just a prospect anymore. He’s a marketable franchise identity with national reach, narrative appeal, and immediate commercial traction.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the Heisman Trophy with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, during the Indiana Football College Football Playoff National Championship celebration and parade at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Indiana, his departure marks the end of a historic era.

For the NFL, it signals the arrival of a quarterback prospect whose influence is already scaling beyond football.

Mendoza is not just entering the league as the No. 1 pick, but as one of its most visible new faces.