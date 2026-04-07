Shaquille O’Neal Turns Heads After Announcing New Basketball League
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal officially announced DUNKMAN on Monday, the world’s first professional dunking league, created in partnership with TNT Sports.
What started as a buzzy TV concept has now evolved into a full-fledged global competition set to debut in Summer 2026, and it’s already reshaping how we think about basketball entertainment.
The inaugural season will feature 24 elite dunkers from around the world, competing across five live events, four group stages and a championship finale, with a $500,000 grand prize on the line.
But the real differentiator from the NBA? This isn’t a sideshow dunk contest squeezed into All-Star Weekend. This is the main event.
Shaq has been blunt about the motivation.
The traditional NBA dunk contest, once must-see TV, has lost its edge in recent years, lacking star power and culturalbuzz.
DUNKMAN is his answer: a league designed to crown the best dunker in the world, not just the best performer on a given night.
The format leans into spectacle and structure, Olympic-style scoring, expert judges, global talent pools, and will be broadcast across TNT, TBS, truTV, and streaming platforms like HBO Max.
In other words, it’s built for both TV and the algorithm, and fans online are already starting to take notice.
"Theyre gonna run out of dunks by 2nd season lol," wrote one user.
"Imagine prime Rose w Westbrook in this," another commented.
"finale should be in the Dunk Contest in the NBA," another added.
"What’s the over under bet that the dunk league doesn’t make season 2," one other fan remarked.
"Dunkman league……I’ll pass," another wrote.
"Just when there is talk of scrubbing the dunk contest during the all-star weekend 🤔," one other fan replied.
Why This Matters Right Now
Basketball content consumption has shifted dramatically over the years. Highlights, not full games, dominate engagement. Dunk clips routinely rack up millions of views across social media, often outperforming traditional game footage.
Shaq sees the gap clearly: the best dunkers in the world aren’t always NBA players anymore, they’re specialists, creators, and viral athletes.
DUNKMAN turns that reality into a business model.
This move also fits perfectly within Shaq’s larger portfolio.
Beyond basketball, he’s built a reputation as a savvy entrepreneur, investing in everything from real estate to franchises, while holding leadership roles in basketball operations and media ventures.
The original DUNKMAN TV series laid the groundwork, featuring top dunkers and celebrity judges, proving there’s an audience for this kind of content.
Now, he’s scaling it.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.