NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal officially announced DUNKMAN on Monday, the world’s first professional dunking league, created in partnership with TNT Sports.

What started as a buzzy TV concept has now evolved into a full-fledged global competition set to debut in Summer 2026, and it’s already reshaping how we think about basketball entertainment.

Arlington, TX, USA; Shaquille O'Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, performs before the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The inaugural season will feature 24 elite dunkers from around the world, competing across five live events, four group stages and a championship finale, with a $500,000 grand prize on the line.

But the real differentiator from the NBA? This isn’t a sideshow dunk contest squeezed into All-Star Weekend. This is the main event.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and @TNTSportsUS are launching DUNKMAN, the world’s first professional dunking league in Summer 2026.



The inaugural DUNKMAN season will feature 24 of the best dunkers competing live in a brand-new league format for a grand prize of $500,000. pic.twitter.com/bnul6zF1bH — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) April 6, 2026

Shaq has been blunt about the motivation.

The traditional NBA dunk contest, once must-see TV, has lost its edge in recent years, lacking star power and culturalbuzz.

DUNKMAN is his answer: a league designed to crown the best dunker in the world, not just the best performer on a given night.

Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat players Dwyane Wade (R) and Shaquille O'Neal (L) talk about their winning the NBA finals 20 years ago during a news conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The format leans into spectacle and structure, Olympic-style scoring, expert judges, global talent pools, and will be broadcast across TNT, TBS, truTV, and streaming platforms like HBO Max.

In other words, it’s built for both TV and the algorithm, and fans online are already starting to take notice.

"Theyre gonna run out of dunks by 2nd season lol," wrote one user.

"Imagine prime Rose w Westbrook in this," another commented.

"finale should be in the Dunk Contest in the NBA," another added.

"What’s the over under bet that the dunk league doesn’t make season 2," one other fan remarked.

"Dunkman league……I’ll pass," another wrote.

"Just when there is talk of scrubbing the dunk contest during the all-star weekend 🤔," one other fan replied.

Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Why This Matters Right Now

Basketball content consumption has shifted dramatically over the years. Highlights, not full games, dominate engagement. Dunk clips routinely rack up millions of views across social media, often outperforming traditional game footage.

Shaq sees the gap clearly: the best dunkers in the world aren’t always NBA players anymore, they’re specialists, creators, and viral athletes.

DUNKMAN turns that reality into a business model.

Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

This move also fits perfectly within Shaq’s larger portfolio.

Beyond basketball, he’s built a reputation as a savvy entrepreneur, investing in everything from real estate to franchises, while holding leadership roles in basketball operations and media ventures.

The original DUNKMAN TV series laid the groundwork, featuring top dunkers and celebrity judges, proving there’s an audience for this kind of content.

Now, he’s scaling it.