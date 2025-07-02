Shaquille O’Neal flexes unreal car with amazing Kobe Bryant Lakers tribute garage
A lot has been made of Shaquille O’Neal’s rift with former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant that led to their split after winning three NBA championships together.
After the tragic death of Kobe and his daughter Gigi in 2020 a distraught O’Neal gave an epic speech in his honor where he said, "The guys told me to talk to Kobe, who wasn't passing the ball. I told him: 'Kobe, there is no "I" in Team.' Kobe: 'Yeah, but there is a M-E, motherf#$%@&'“
He then had this heartfelt tribute to Kobe that’s amazing.
The Big Fella has a big heart, that’s for sure. He also has a big bank account and in a post showing off his extended custom wide-body convertible Dodge Hellcat that’s unreal, he showed that it’s housed in a garage with a Shaq and Kobe Lakers themed next-level mural.
That’s amazing. And a badass car.
At 7-foot-1 and well over 300 pounds he can’t have a normal car.
Shaq’s car collection is also legendary and reads off like luxury dealership, including several Hellcats.
Those were good memories of Kobe and Shaq in Los Angeles and worthy of that particular one.
