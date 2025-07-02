The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shaquille O’Neal flexes unreal car with amazing Kobe Bryant Lakers tribute garage

The former Los Angeles three-time champion has a next-level car that is showcased with a Lakers tribute for his fallen ex-teammate.

Matt Ryan

NBA commissioner David Stern hands Los Angeles Lakers Phil Jackson (left), Shaquille O'Neal (center) and Kobe Bryant (right) their championship trophy at the end of Game 4 of the NBA Finals at The Meadowlands in 2002.
NBA commissioner David Stern hands Los Angeles Lakers Phil Jackson (left), Shaquille O'Neal (center) and Kobe Bryant (right) their championship trophy at the end of Game 4 of the NBA Finals at The Meadowlands in 2002. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY via Ima

A lot has been made of Shaquille O’Neal’s rift with former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant that led to their split after winning three NBA championships together.

After the tragic death of Kobe and his daughter Gigi in 2020 a distraught O’Neal gave an epic speech in his honor where he said, "The guys told me to talk to Kobe, who wasn't passing the ball. I told him: 'Kobe, there is no "I" in Team.' Kobe: 'Yeah, but there is a M-E, motherf#$%@&'“

He then had this heartfelt tribute to Kobe that’s amazing.

The Big Fella has a big heart, that’s for sure. He also has a big bank account and in a post showing off his extended custom wide-body convertible Dodge Hellcat that’s unreal, he showed that it’s housed in a garage with a Shaq and Kobe Lakers themed next-level mural.

That’s amazing. And a badass car.

At 7-foot-1 and well over 300 pounds he can’t have a normal car.

Shaq’s car collection is also legendary and reads off like luxury dealership, including several Hellcats.

Those were good memories of Kobe and Shaq in Los Angeles and worthy of that particular one.

Kobe and Sha
June 12, 2002; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; (left to right) Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal hold trophies after winning the championship in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at The Meadowlands. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY via Ima

