High Stakes Poker Star Sam Kiki Launches Unique $10,000 Weekly Fan Giveaway

High Stakes Poker star Sam Kiki, also known as “Señor Tilt, is changing the way to thank his fans for supporting him: He’s putting gratitude on the calendar in a super unique way with some major giveaways.

On Friday, May 30, the MonkeyTilt and Tilt Rips founder announced Tilt-Anthropy – his “latest initiative on behalf of the Tilt Portfolio to give back to our community members.”

Sam Kiki | MonkeyTilt

Every Friday at noon PT, Kiki plans to go live on X (formerly Twitter) to randomly select eligible names pulled from his site chats. On MonkeyTilt, 10 random winners will receive $500 each in free bets, while on Tilt Rips, 10 random lucky winners will receive a $500 Pokémon card pack.

All that adds up to $10,000 in weekly rewards before any extras. Kiki said the company may also recognize standout supporters helping to spread the word, provide thoughtful feedback, or contribute to the growth of the platform in other ways.

Yes, that’s every single week on a Friday $10,000 in prizes given out.

“We want to give back to our COMMUNITY,” he explained on X. “The ones who root for us when we launch a new product, the ones that send us detailed feedback on our business and our platform, the ones that engage with us on social media and help support our work.”

The only catch: Users have to complete KYC verification on the platforms to qualify in order to screen out scammers and bot farms.

Being generous is nothing new to Kiki, though: In the past he’s given out $50k in Christmas gifts and Walmart shopping for foster homes and families in need, a $50k Super Bowl giveaway package, more than $100k donated to Academic Coaching Services, $50k raised for people displaced by California wildfires, and $50k for Team to Win to help student athletes access expensive medical care.

Sam Kiki counts his stacks of money. | Sam Kiki

Kiki went viral earlier this year when the High Stakes Poker record-holder publicly offered to stake Kylie Jenner $500,000 for a poker game after her viral Vanity Fair poker tutorial created all sorts of buzz online.

Also, in April, he appeared at Harvard for a two-day lecture with the Harvard College Poker Club. Then in May, his Tilt Rips booth at Card Party 4 in San Diego hosted the world's most expensive Pokémon card, a Pikachu Illustrator formerly famously owned by Logan Paul and currently valued at $16.5 million.

Kiki certainly isn't slowing down. And every Friday, neither is the TiltMafia.

Sam Kiki (second from left) counts his chips. | MonkeyTilt