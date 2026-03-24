Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s New Seahawks Salary Will Take Big Hit Starting in 2028
Jaxon Smith-Njigba just won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and then got paid with the most lucrative contract by a receiver in NFL history. His annual salary, however, is hit hard by taxes and will be even worse come 2028 in the state of Washington.
The 24-year-old Smith-Njigba went crazy in his third NFL season out of Ohio State, catching 119 passes for an NFL-high 1,793 yards to go with 10 touchdowns receiving.
Now, he signed a four-year contract worth $168.6 million. The contract includes $120M in guaranteed money and an a $42.15 annual salary that keeps him a Seahawks player through the 2031 season.
JSN hit hard by taxes
What’s crazy, though, is how much is taken out in taxes from that $42.15M.:
Federal: $15,589,250M; FICA: $1,001,443; Agent fee: $1,264,500, leaving him with $24,294,807. Washington does not have a state income tax — for now.
Washington’s “Millionaire’s Tax” takes effect in 2028
Starting in 2028 the state will have a millionaire’s tax, which will affect all Seahawks players, of 9.9 percent which will deduct another $4,172,850 off the top of that figure, for a grand total of $20,121,957. It’s designed to tax anyone making an annual salary over $1M including individuals, couples, and domestic partners, acting as a new state income tax intended to raise funds for education, child care, and social services.
He’s still doing alright at 24 with just over $20M a year — and not including any endorsement deals — so don’t feel too sorry for him.
He’s also one of the most exciting players in the NFL and will no doubt earn way more money should he stay healthy.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.