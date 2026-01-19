Derek Jeter, Jimmy Butler square off in sport they aren’t known for
Two sports greats in New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and Golden State Warriors superstar Jimmy Butler will be facing off against each other this January.
Jeter, now 51 years old, is a five-time World Series champion (1996, 1998-2000, and 2009) and MLB Hall of Famer.
Butler, 36, is a six-time NBA All-Star and in the middle of his season with the Warriors, averaging 20.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game as of this writing.
The two will be Reserve Cup Miami 2026 team captains for the world-class padel tournament with Team Jeter vs. Team Butler that takes place from January 22-24 in Miami, Florida.
“This year’s Reserve Cup represents a meaningful step forward. From the level of competition on court to how fans experience the weekend, every element has been elevated—including an expanded and refined Reserve Fan Village that builds on last year’s success. With enhanced partner activations, local food partners, and special performances, the atmosphere continues to set Reserve Cup apart. Padel is the fastest-growing sport in the world, and Reserve Cup remains at the center of that momentum,” explained founder and CEO of Reserve Padel Wayne Boich.
Jeter and Butler talked about the sport of padel and this special tournament.
“I’m excited to be back with Reserve Cup as a team captain, again. Wayne [Boich] has built something special, he’s elevating padel with the same attention to excellence and experience that defines top-tier sports. You can feel the momentum around the game right now, and Reserve is at the center of that growth. I’m looking forward to watching, supporting the players, and being part of what’s next,” said Jeter.
Added Butler, “Reserve Cup 2026 is the perfect mix of competition and passion,” the NBA star said. “I love padel, I love what Wayne has built, and being a captain in this event is something I really enjoy. Going up against Jeter adds another layer, but at the end of the day it’s about the game, the energy, and showing up ready to compete.”
Butler of course is in the middle of the Warriors‘ season with games on January 22 and 24, but will be the honorary chair of the event and will attend when he has a break in his busy schedule.
Along with Jeter and Butler, the world’s top-ranked padel players, including Arturo Coello, Agustín Tapia, Alejandro Galán, Federico Chingotto, Miguel Yanguas, Javier Garrido, Javier Leal, Lucas Bergamini, Francisco Guerrero, Gonzalo Alfonso,Franco Stupaczuk, and Jon Sanz will be competing for the coveted Reserve Cup trophy and a share of the largest prize pool in padel history with a total of $600,000 in prize money.
Where to watch
To find where to watch it live, check out for daily updates on streaming services. For more information visit www.reservecup.com.
50 Cent headlines opening night festivities
The rapper and actor will be the entertainment headliner after the first day of matches.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.