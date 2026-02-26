Swimsuit Model Ellie Blue Shows Off Boxing Skills, Big Fan of UFC, Livvy Dunne
Mariella Gregoria, also known as Ellie Blue to her fans, is a hit in the swimsuit world and showcased that during Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Week Miami last year where she wowed in her cowgirl look. She also happens to be a big fan of SI Swim cover girl and former LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne, as well as the UFC.
Gregoria, who has her own swimsuit line, Mariella Swim, and is the face of CI Swimwear, rocked a “Reptile Rodeo” custom suit for the big 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit event last year that went viral.
She’a a big Dunne fan on social media
She’s been linked with Dunne at different swimsuit events and when Dunne was the cover girl for SI Swimsuit and had this post below, Gregoria liked it.
She also grew up in Jupiter, Florida, where Dunne and her Pittsburgh Pirates ace man Paul Skenes recently bought a house.
She turned heads at UFC
She’s also making a name for herself by attending events like UFC 318 with Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier headlining the event in an epic fight in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she rocked this tiger-print fit.
She can throw hands herself
A video surfaced this week of Gregoria showing off her boxing skills while keeping in shape.
Don’t get fooled by those bikini looks.
There’s definitely more to Ellie Blue Gregoria than meets the eye.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.