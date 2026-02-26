Swimsuit Model Ellie Blue Shows Off Boxing Skills, Big Fan of UFC, Livvy Dunne

Mariella Gregoria, also known as Ellie Blue to her fans, is a hit in the swimsuit world and showcased that during Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Week Miami last year where she wowed in her cowgirl look. She also happens to be a big fan of SI Swim cover girl and former LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne, as well as the UFC.

Gregoria, who has her own swimsuit line, Mariella Swim, and is the face of CI Swimwear, rocked a “Reptile Rodeo” custom suit for the big 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit event last year that went viral.

Different night, different cut same swim suit line 🐊✨

I Wore my Reptile Rodeo By to the Sports Illustrated runway show.

I still can't believe this is real.

I designed this.

I made this.

I wore this.

I showed up in me!! pic.twitter.com/sUNjABF0pS — Mariella Gregoria (@elliebluegre878) January 31, 2026

She’a a big Dunne fan on social media

She’s been linked with Dunne at different swimsuit events and when Dunne was the cover girl for SI Swimsuit and had this post below, Gregoria liked it.

She also grew up in Jupiter, Florida, where Dunne and her Pittsburgh Pirates ace man Paul Skenes recently bought a house.

She turned heads at UFC

She’s also making a name for herself by attending events like UFC 318 with Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier headlining the event in an epic fight in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she rocked this tiger-print fit.

🥊

UFC318

Was absolutely insane

Attitude of Gratitude 🙏

All my content from my weekend is on my snap

🔗 in bio pic.twitter.com/d5AvDVo35l — Mariella Gregoria (@elliebluegre878) February 1, 2026

She can throw hands herself

A video surfaced this week of Gregoria showing off her boxing skills while keeping in shape.

Don’t get fooled by those bikini looks.

🇺🇲 Ellie Blue Gregoria pic.twitter.com/ehY8y9xp6T — Women’s World Magazine (@womenswmagazine) July 25, 2025

There’s definitely more to Ellie Blue Gregoria than meets the eye.