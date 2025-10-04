Livvy Dunne flaunts new house in Tiger Woods’ neighborhood with pool selfie
Livvy Dunne has been flexing the real estate portfolio recently. She just got a new apartment in New York City, and now one by the beach in Florida.
The former LSU gymnast just celebrated her 23rd birthday in NYC where her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes went all out decorating their new apartment for her big day, and she had a martini cake while rocking a gold dress.
Speaking of New York, Dunne and Skenes tried to buy Babe Ruth’s old apartment but stuck out. But, they did quite well with their second choice as Dunne posted a selfie in their new place showing off how nice the bathroom is. She even showed off eating sushi on the floor waiting on her furniture.
Now, they have a place in Jupiter, Florida, not far down the road from Tigers Woods’ insane $60 million palace in Jupiter Island. Dunne had teased before about her “future home” there while rocking a bikini on the beach with sister Julz Dunne. She also has been seen on the sand with Skenes on vacation there.
Now, she has her home and announced it in the most Livvy Dunne way with a pool selfie.
And showed off her outdoor shower to wash off from the beach.
Congrats to Dunne on her new digs. No doubt, we will see more Livvy beach selfies in no time.
