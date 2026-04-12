Cameron Young enters Sunday at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, tied for the lead with Rory McIlroy after a fantastic Saturday of golf. As all eyes will be on the 28-year-old alongside the defending champion, you’ll notice on his collar the Major League Baseball logo.

Young shot a 7-under-par 65 on Saturday after entering the day seven shots back of McIlroy, who would finish 1-over-par for his round.

Apr 11, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Cameron Young fist bumps caddie Kyle Sterbinsky after completing the 18th hole during the third round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Now, a green jacket is on the line and he’ll be in the final pairing with the 2025 champ McIrloy.

He’ll have family support at Augusta National and as a devout Catholic isn’t planning on missing church despite having to play.

Apr 9, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Cameron Youngs wife, Kelsey, carries their two children during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The story behind Young’s MLB logo

Young is from Scarborough, New York, where he grew up in Westchester County. His father, David Young, was the head professional at Sleepy Hollow Country Club. That’s where the story of his MLB logo sponsorship on his collar comes into play.

The country club where dad David worked is where MLB commissioner Rob Manfred belongs to. Manfred is also a me member at Augusta National Golf Club. When Young went pro in 2019, Manfred took the family out to dinner and asked if he’d wear the MLB patch.

Cameron Young is sponsored by Major League Baseball.



His dad was the head pro at a country club MLB commissioner Rob Manfred belongs to. Manfred, who's also a member at Augusta National, took the Young family out to dinner when he turned pro and asked if he'd wear an MLB patch. pic.twitter.com/aVC25ahkZ2 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 12, 2026

So there you have it: The story behind Young’s MLB patch and his relationship to Manfred.

No doubt Manfred is rooting for Young to pull through for his first major championship on Sunday.

Young’s other sponsors

Young also rocks other brands like Empower on his hat, Mastercard on his collar, Mutual of Omaha, iCapital, and Cisco.