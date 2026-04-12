Cameron Young Shares Wholesome Family Plan Before Sunday Masters Round

The final round of The Masters has now arrived. And while the playing field still includes plenty of potential winners, there are two current leaders in the clubhouse with a -11 score.

The first is Rory McIlroy, who is the defending Masters champion. Many believed that he was already essentially guaranteed to get his second straight green jacket after going -12 through the first two rounds and having a six-stroke advantage over the field.

Rory McIlroy reacts after a putt | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

But McIlroy did not perform well on Saturday, going +1 through 18 holes to bring his score to -11 heading into Sunday. Yet, since his lead was so big heading into the weekend, he's still tied for the lead.

Cameron Young is the other competitor who is -11 heading into Sunday, which means that he and Rory will be the final pairing to play on Sunday. While Young is one of the world's best golfers, few predicted he'd be in this position. He only has two PGA Tour victories, and his best finish at the Masters was tied for seventh, which was in 2023.

Cameron Young prepares to play his shot | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

What's for sure is that Cameron Young has a big support system for the biggest round of his life. Young's wife, Kelsey Dalition, will be there with him, along with their three children (a son named Henry, who was born in 2022, another son named John, who was born in 2023, and a daughter named Vivienne, who was born in the past year.

Young and Dalition have known each other since childhood, growing up in Garrison, New York, together. They were married in 2021.

Cameron Young's wife, Kelsey, carries their children | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Cameron Young Shares Mass Plan Before Final Masters Round

The Young family is proud Catholics. And they aren't going to let Sunday of The Masters interfere with their typical Sunday religious routine, which Cameron shared when speaking with the media on April 11.

When asked whether he has a Mass time in mind, and whether he thinks it will be difficult to go undetected in church, he said, "It might. But that's not gonna stop us, I don't think. I don't know where we're gonna go yet, but we'll find somewhere, and take the kids," per an Instagram video from @ziregolf.

"We'll be out in full force, just like usual," he added.

Props to Young for wanting to stick to his routine before the biggest day of his professional life. One would imagine that he and his family will be praying for a green jacket at Mass.