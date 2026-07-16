Caitlin Clark and Boyfriend Connor McCaffery Have Fans Swooning

Caitlin Clark is known for being one of the greatest female athletes of her generation.

She dominates the WNBA and along with stars like Cameron Brink and Angel Reese, and she's made the sport more popular than ever.

But Clark isn't all about basketball. She has a personal life, too.

Clark is dating Connor McCaffery, and the two have been a couple since they started dating in April 2023. They met while both were playing basketball at the University of Iowa.

McCaffery works as a player development assistant for the Noblesville Boom, the Indiana Pacers' NBA G League.

Caitlin Clark Shares Special Moment With Boyfriend Connor McCaffery

Caitlin Clark speaks to members of the media during the WNBA All-Star media day. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This week, Clark took to Instagram to wish McCaffery a very happy birthday.

She also shared a photo gallery of the two of them, and it's both sweet and a bit romantic. The first photo shows the two embracing in black and white. She also shared photos of the two of them out and about and of McCaffery cheering her on during a game.

Followers were quick to comment, some wishing him a happy birthday and others urging him to propose.

"Man propose already Con. She is literally the GOAT," one said.

"The last pic. I see him at every single home game cheering you on," another said, regarding the photo where McCaffery is supporting Clark on the court.

"He seems like such a green flag," one more said.

Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Happy Birthday, Connor! Thank you for loving, supporting and protecting our girl. She needs you in this crazy world," one more added.

Caitlin Clark Frustrated After Golden State Game

On Wednesday, the Indiana Fever suffered an 88-75 loss to the Golden State Valkyries. There was a non-call midway through the second quarter of the game, and at that point, Clark threw a fist in the air and moved toward an official.

She had been going to the basket for a layup and after contact with Kiah Stokes fell to the floor. The basket got counted but she didn't get a foul.

"The ref can't miss that ... then I have to play with a contusion in my leg the rest of the game," Clark said after the game, according to ESPN. "It's ridiculous. ... [The ref] said I initiated the contact. Which is fine, but you can't knee me in the leg. Knock me over."

There was some concern that she may have a leg injury out of it, but she says that's not the case. "Ah, we'll just rub it out," Clark said, half-joking.