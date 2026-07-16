Caitlin Clark Seems to Have Had Enough of Minutes Restrictions

Caitlin Clark wore her emotions on her sleeve during Wednesday night's Indiana Fever loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

This was particularly noteworthy as she angrily protested a missed call in the second quarter, calling the lack of that whistle "ridiculous" after the game.

And while that moment will surely get the bulk of the attention because the camera caught her closeup screaming at the official, there was another instance of frustration that was evident.

When Clark checked out in the third quarter, she smacked the scorer's table. It's not immediately evident the reason for this, but a fair read could be that she was upset to be subbing out after finally catching a rhythm.

And she made her feelings clear on being on a minutes restriction going forward after the contest.

She deep in the crash bag tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/7c3LNW98Aj — Future Of The Retro (@TraeK_) July 16, 2026

Clark gave credit to the Valkyries defense before hinting that she is done being limited in her run on the floor.

"I thought I finally played with a little bit more pace and a little bit more bursts, especially down the stretch in the fourth, but hopefully I don't have to keep playing 25 minutes," she said.

Fever Need Clark Back to Her 100% Self

Jul 12, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clark also eased any concerns that she was re-injured against Golden State. She did go down on the play she wanted a foul on, but it was a thigh contusion and she'll be fine. Clark looked to be gaining a rhythm in the second half, and the Fever only trailed 44-42 when she took a seat in that third quarter stretch. The Valkyries went on a run immediately thereafter, powered by the play of Kaitlyn Chen.

The Fever point guard is working her way back to full health after missing a couple weeks with injury after the much discussed game versus the Phoenix Mercury that featured the flagrant 2 foul to her from Alyssa Thomas that has now been seen everywhere. But there was another play in that one that more likely left Clark hobbled, a landing-space foul.

Clark appears to still be cautious about safely coming down on her own two feet after three-point attempts, which may be contributing to her recent struggles from the outside.

Regardless, she is going to need extended action to get back to 100% confidence and 100% impact. Her first game back was marred by an extreme minutes restriction that featured only three-minute bursts of playing time at a time in a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Since then she has been on a minutes restriction of about 25 minutes, which coach Stephanie White said was a call from the medical staff. The Fever split those two contests, one a win over the Las Vegas Aces, the other this loss to the Valkyries.

Caitlin gives credit to the Valks defense and said it was hard to get in a flow tonight but felt she did eventually start getting in a flow.



Admits she missed some shots.



She hopes she doesn’t get to keep playing 25 minutes per game.



Via @TonyREast YT pic.twitter.com/W9eRUHDPUm — ericaf455💙 (@ericaf455) July 16, 2026

Clark has made her disdain for minutes restrictions apparent in the past. However, following last season's injury-marred campaign she has been going along with the protocol since her return.

But following the loss to the Valkyries, Clark seems done with limited playing time. This is a good sign for how she feels, and extended run provides the best opportunity for her to return to the MVP-level form she flashed in June.