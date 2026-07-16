Why Caitlin Clark Blew Up at Referee During Fever-Valkyries Game

Fever guard Caitlin Clark took exception to a no-call as she drove to the hoop for a bucket and hobbled back on defense on Wednesday night. A foul was called on Indiana at the other end of the floor, which led to a stoppage in play—and Clark took the opportunity to let referee Gerda Gatling hear it.

The play happened midway through the second quarter as the Fever took on the Valkyries at home. Clark drove to the basket and absorbed contact from Golden State center Kiah Stokes. She made the layup and went to the floor, then slammed her hand on the court and looked at Gatling for a foul before she limped up the floor.

Indiana star guard Kelsey Mitchell was whistled after attempting to rebound a missed three-pointer by Stokes on the other end. Clark yelled toward Gatling after the whistle and approached the official to plead her case in very animated fashion. She didn’t receive a technical foul for the reaction, getting a warning.

You can watch the full sequence below:

Caitlin Clark appeared to be limping after what she believed should have been called a foul.



After a no-call and visibly upset, Clark was issued a warning by the referee. pic.twitter.com/5xor2qqeOd — espnW (@espnW) July 16, 2026

Clark went back to the locker room following the sequence, according to Tony East of The IX Sports, but quickly returned to the bench and started the second half. She returned to the court last week after missing time with a lingering back injury. After a two-game absence, she was back on July 8 before she sat the next night on the second leg of back-to-back games for the Fever.

What Caitlin Clark had to say about heated moment with referee

Although it was a close play, it appeared that Clark had a slight angle on Stokes, who helped protect the rim after Clark got past her initial defender. When Stokes left the ground to contest the shot, her knee made contact with Clark’s leg which seemingly brought her to the ground. The shot to the leg is what left her so upset, even if it’s up for interpretation who initially made contact on the play.

“I got kneed right in the quad, that hurts, the ref can’t miss that,” she said postgame via James Boyd of The Athletic. “And then I have to play with a contusion in my leg for the rest of the game. Ridiculous, you can’t miss calls like that.”

Clark was asked if she got an explanation on the no-call during her argument, to which she was told that she initiated the contact herself. Even with the rationale for the swallowed whistle, she still thinks she should have gotten the call. “Which is fine,” she said on initiating the contact, “you can’t knee me in the leg and knock me over.”

Fever coach Stephanie White received the same explanation, to which she cheekily remarked postgame that Clark “seems to always be initiating the contact.”

Indiana’s star guard certainly let the official hear it in the heat of the moment. Since she didn’t receive a technical or any discipline besides a warning after the brief argument, the refs may have wanted a redo on the questionable no-call.

Golden State prevailed 88–75 to move to 18-7 on the season—the Valkyries now own the second-best record in the WNBA. The loss dropped the Fever to 14-10. Clark finished with 13 points and six assists on a night where she struggled shooting the ball, with a 4-for-14 performance from the field and a 1-of-8 showing from three-point range. She scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half once she came back after a brief trip to the locker room.

The WNBA’s officiating has long been a point of contention. The league implemented an offseason task force for its officials, but frustrations and controversies have remained prevalent. Stokes’s contact and subsequent no-call is a small issue in the grand scheme of things: one small (potentially) missed call. It left Clark with a stinger that she had to play through for the rest of the game, though. The little things add up, especially when it comes to a league with a checkered recent past when it comes to officiating.

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