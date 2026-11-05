Caitlin Clark Praises Donna Kelce and Gives Subtle Nod to Taylor Swift

Caitlin Clark is reminiscing on a win she had during the WNBA season this year and how Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift might have been behind it.

The Indiana Fever guard made an appearance on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast on Tuesday, November 3. The conversation kicked off with Clark expressing her disdain for oatmeal raisin cookies.

Clark is a self-proclaimed "cookie connoisseur" and revealed that she doesn't think it's an actual cookie. She believes it should be "qualified as a granola bar" instead.

"I thought you were going to say its a--" Kylie said, laughing.

"Well, it is," Clark said giggling.

The mom of four, whom she shares with her husband, Jason Kelce, then asked Clark what she would rather accept in place of an oatmeal raisin cookie.

"A warm chocolate chip cookie," Clark said with a smile before adding, that she would even accept a Toll House cookie.

The WNBA star then began sharing the effect of Donna's impact on her game back in September and what she was wearing that was a slight nod to Swift.

Caitlin Clark Calls Donna Kelce a 'Good Luck Charm'

Donna came to support Clark at the Fever's final regular-season opener against the Minnesota Lynx. The mom of two wore Clark's No.22 jersey to the game, and the two even embraced before tip-off.

Caitlin Clark and Donna Kelce hugging before tonight's Fever Game. This is awesome. pic.twitter.com/qL0j2dNvYI — CaitlinFor3 (@CaitlinForThree) September 22, 2026

The Fever defeated the Lynx 96-77 and Clark reshashed how Donna's attendance might have helped her have a great game.

"She might be a good luck charm. I told her afterwards, 'I'm like Donna you're invited back,'" Clark said.

Kylie then asked if she could go to a Fever game next season, to which Clark agreed sharing that she's been waiting for her to show up.

How Cailtin Clark Made a Nod to Taylor Swift

Clark also noted that during the game, she made her on-court debut with a new colorway from her Nike signature shoes line.

"That was the game I wore the friendship bracelet shoes too, so it worked out well," Clark told Kylie.

#Fever guard Caitlin Clark is wearing the Taylor Swift-inspired Friendship Bracelet Caitlin 1's at practice on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/pCnaq9YL7B — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) August 27, 2026

It's no secret that Clark is a Swiftie and that when her Nike Caitlin 1 "Friendship Bracelet" shoes were announced in August, they drew comparisons to her longtime fandom of the superstar.

Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour had a friendship bracelet tradition, and Clark's shoes are a reflection of the pop culture moment. The shoes feature an iridescent upper with a blush-colored foundation. It's also paired with thick, fuzzy laces.

Clark's pair is decorated with "CC" and "22" bead charms in reference to her initials and jersey number.

Clark has also made a friendship with Swift over the years, as she has been to three games in support of Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs over the past two seasons.

The two are often in the same private Chiefs suite at Arrowhead Stadium, with their most recent sighting during the October 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Clark's Nike Caitlin 1 "Friendship Bracelet" shoes are scheduled to be released on February 24, 2027.