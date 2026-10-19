Taylor Swift, Caitlin Clark Steal the Spotlight During Chiefs-Chargers Game

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark are back at Arrowhead.

The dynamic duo was seen cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs as they faced the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Swift and Clark were seen in several shots from broadcast cameras and fan footage intensely watching the game alongside the singer's longtime friend, Este Haim, who was also in attendance.

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark in Arrowhead for Chargers-Chiefs 🤩 pic.twitter.com/yeYa9R2IT4 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 18, 2026

In some shots, Swift was seen cheering and even busting a dance move at one point in celebration of the Chiefs. Swift even had a sweet moment with her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, whom she pulled in for a hug at one point during the game.

Taylor Swift abraçando Donna Kelce no jogo de hoje do Kansas City Chiefs, no Arrowhead Stadium. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R8reC9mEOX — Info Taylor Swift (@infotayswiftbr) October 18, 2026

This is not the first time that Swift and Clark have attended a Chiefs game together. In January 2025, they sat with each other during the Chiefs' playoff win over the Houston Texans and again in October 2025 during the game against the Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs are keeping their undefeated streak so far this season, taking a 22-6 win over their division rival.

Taylor Swift Performs at Academy Museum Gala

Before Swift arrived at Arrowhead to support Kelce, she was in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum Gala. She wore a light blue Dior ball gown on the red carpet with chandelier diamond earrings and her hair slightly pinned back.

She added a diamond bracelet on one wrist as well as diamond rings -- including her engagement ring -- on both of her hands.

She was amongst several A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, and more. Swift not only attended but also performed a couple of her hits during the gala.

She performed “Blank Space,” “The Fate of Ophelia” from her last album, "The Life of a Showgirl," for the first time, as well as her No. 1 song "I Knew It, I Knew You," from the "Toy Story 5" soundtrack.

Charlize Theron was honored with the Icon Award, Colman Domingo with the Vantage Award, and John Carpenter earned the Luminary Award.

Taylor Swift stuns at the Academy Museum Gala.



(🎥: JPASC24) pic.twitter.com/Pj0huLKAMk — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 18, 2026

When Is The Next Chiefs Game?

So far this year, Swift has been to two Chiefs games at home. She attended the Sept. 14 game against the Denver Broncos and the Sept. 21 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Chiefs are on the road next week to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:20 pm ET. Given that it's an away game, an appearance from Swift is unlikely, as she has mostly kept her in-person support for the Chiefs at Arrowhead in recent seasons.

The next home game for the Chiefs will be on Sunday, Nov. 8 against the New York Jets.