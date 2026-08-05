Caitlin Clark Reveals Her Secret Love Outside the Basketball Court

Caitlin Clark is once again redefining what it means to be a star in the WNBA this season. She's truly churning out win after win and appeared once again at the WNBA All-Star weekend.

This time of year, Clark is busy with basketball. But she also has plenty of interests off the court, even during the busy season.

In a video shared by the Indiana Fever's official account, Clark revealed one of her secret loves. "You guys don't understand," she said of this passion.

Caitlin Clark is All Smiles in Indiana Fever Video

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the video, Clark says, "Oh, I love dogs." When she's told a dog is coming on camera, she gets excited and replies, "I hope it's a golden retriever. If not, I won't pout too much."

Then, the puppy enters the chat.

"Oh, my God, is that a puppy? Can I take him or her home? I love doggies," she said in the clip. "You guys don't understand. I can't multitask, so you are really challenging me right now."

She then started to get a little philosophical about dogs.

"Why are these puppies so well behaved? I'm confused," she said, later adding, "This is Caitlin Clark, and this has been the puppy station."

This isn't the first time Clark has enjoyed time with puppies for all to see. Back in May, the Fever released the "Caitlin Clark Puppy Room," featuring footage of her somehow interviewing five puppies.

Caitlin Clark Talks Today's WNBA and How It's Changing Since She Joined

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark drives to the basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The WNBA is more popular today thanks to Clark. Speaking during her exit interview in 2025, she talked about that popularity and also college hoops.

"I think that's probably the way in which the league has changed over the course of the last few years," she said. "These kids in what they're making in college these days is insane, and it's probably more than what I was making."

She added that young women are starting to launch "their brands in college and bringing that to the WNBA. We are in the biggest moment in WNBA history."

She also said that being a great leader is something she's learned during her time in the WNBA. "Why would my teammates want to listen to me if I didn't have a relationship with them?" she said.

So, Clark continues to rule in the WNBA. She's paving the way for another generation of talent.