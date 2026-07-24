Caitlin Clark Net Worth — How the WNBA Star Makes Her Millions

Caitlin Clark really needs no introduction.

She's is one of the highest-profile players in the WNBA. She's carved out a blockbuster professional basketball career with the WNBA's Indiana Fever and is constantly breaking records.

And whenever she pops up on social media, makes a public appearance, or launches a new parternship, it's always front-page news.

So, let's discuss her growing fortune and how she's made it. At 24 years old, Clark is worth quite a bit, which is no surprise.

Caitlin Clark Net Worth: This is What She Makes Now

Clark's net worth is around $20 million, according to a report from Celebrity Net Worth.

That money comes from her WNBA salary and her sponsorships with several notable brands including Nike, Gatorade, State Farm, and others.

What Does the Indiana Fever Pay Caitlin Clark?

Clark was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft. Her deal totaled around $338,056 over four years, according to research from Spotrac. Under her four-year rookie contract, Clark earned $76,535 in 2024, followed by $78,066 in 2025, with her salary set to increase to $85,873 in 2026 and $97,582 in 2027.

But the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association agreed to new terms on a collective bargaining agreement this year, upping the pay for players. So, with that factored in, Clark's base salary for 2026 is $528,846.

Inside Caitlin Clark's Endorsement Deals

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clark has inked endorsement deals with Nike and Wilson Sporting Goods, and in college, she teamed up with Gatorade, Bose and more. It's obvious that she makes more in endorsement deals than on the court. Her eight-year Nike deal is actually valued at $28 million.

As for that massive Nike deal, in 2024, news broke that the basketball star was going to sign a new deal with the shoe company worth $28 million, including a signature shoe. Nike and Clark have a long history together, and the two previously had an NIL deal during her time in college. So, yes, Clark is banking hard these days.

Who Are the Highest-Paid WNBA Players Right Now?

It may be surprising that Clark isn't the highest-paid WNBA player. For 2026, the highest-paid WNBA players are A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Mitchell and Napheesa Collier. Each of those athletes has a base salary of $1.4 million.