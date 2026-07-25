Caitlin Clark Debuts Nike Caitlin 1 "All-Star"

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game tips off in just a few hours, and the energy is already at a fever pitch. As if there was not enough hype in Chicago right now, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has debuted a new colorway of her first signature Nike basketball shoe on Instagram.

While it is not yet confirmed that Clark will wear the never-before-seen colorway of the Nike Caitlin 1 in the All-Star Game, it feels like a strong possibility given the timing. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the new colorway.

Nike Caitlin 1 "All-Star"

The Nike Caitlin 1. | @caitlinclark22

So far, the Nike Caitlin 1 has only appeared in monochromatic colorways (Racer Blue, purple, Yellow Zest, and white). For the first time, fans got to see the silhouette sporting a bold gradient design. Clark captioned the picture, "I think these will be a favorite."

The upper faded from hot pink at the base to University Gold around the ankle collar and laces. The triple Nike Swoosh logos on the side (a nod to Clark's outside shooting ability) featured Metallic Silver and Blue. The Clark's Double C signature logo and the outsole both appear in Blue. Lastly, a charm keychain hung off the laces.

Of course, there is no release information for the "All-Star" colorway yet. But the new Nike Caitlin 1 designs are coming fast. It was not officially included in Nike's "White Label" pack for the WNBA All-Star Game, but Clark also debuted a sample all-white colorway during practice yesterday.

Nike Caitlin 1 LX "White Label"

The Nike Caitlin 1 "White Label" colorway. | @caitlinclark22

Clark debuted the Nike Caitlin 1 LX "White Label" during practice on Friday. The silhouette sported an all-white design with Metallic Silver details. Clark's signature logo, Nike Swooshes, and #22 branding all pop off the shoe in Metallic Silver for an elevated look at All-Star Weekend.

Clark did not provide many details behind the shoe, but the Indiana Fever social media team called it a promo colorway. Meanwhile, the shoes were present at a Nike event in Chicago yesterday. Unfortunately, no colorway of the Nike Caitlin 1 is available to purchase yet.

Nike Caitlin 1 Giveaway

Caitlin Clark gave away five pairs of the Nike Caitlin 1. | @caitlinclark22

However, Clark hid five pairs around Chicago today for a few lucky fans. She dropped hints on her Instagram story for loyal fans. Whoever gets the shoes will be the first people besides Clark to own a pair.

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Racer Blue" officially launches on Thursday, October 1, 2026. Shoppers will be able to buy the basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app. In the meantime, fans can shop Clark's signature apparel collection at Nike.com.

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