Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend — Inside Her Romance With Connor McCaffery

There aren't many players who can take over a game quite like Caitlin Clark.

She's all business when she's matching up against other superstars in the WNBA. At times, Clark might almost seem superhuman, like she's this force in women's basketball.

Throughout her rise in both college basketball and the pros, Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, has been by her side. Let's dive into this storybook relationship that started with these two having something in common: sports.

Caitlin Clark, Boyfriend Have Been Together for More Than 3 Years

Clark and McCaffrey tarted dating back in April 2023.

At first, they kept their relationship private. Clark was already pretty high-profile by then, so it was smart to play if safe and get to know each other without the cameras around.

Later that summer, though, the two shared their relationship publicly with a photo on Instagram, saying that they had the "best end to summer."

Caitlin Clark Connor McCaffery Share a Love of Basketball

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCaffery, like Clark, has a strong basketball background. He played for the Iowa Hawkeyes as a four-star recruit and graduated from the University of Iowa in 2023 with two degrees.

When he graduated, he stayed in the sport. He joined the Indiana Pacers as an assistant, where he helped with coaching duties, film study, scouting reports and practices. He later joined Butler University as an assistant coach.

McCaffery's dad is also in sports. His dad, Fran McCaffery, is a longtime college basketball coach, currently at the University of Pennsylvania.

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery Make Their Love Known Online

What's admirable is that McCaffery has also been one of Clark's biggest supporters.

He's a regular at her games and has been captured numerous times on camera, shouting and cheering for her from the side of the court. Clarks shared one of those photos in a happy birthday post to McCaffery on social media, where the fourth slide shows him cheering her on.

These two aren't shy about their love for each other, either. They both flood their social feeds with posts celebrating each other on a regular basis.

Earlier this year, Clark shared a post celebrating the couple's three-year anniversary. The post showed the two dressed up, Clark with a long black dress and McCaffery in a black suit and white collared shirt. "Three years with my fav," she wrote with two white heart emojis, adding that he's "the best."