Caitlin Clark Shares Emotional Moment Before Fever-Lynx Game

Caitlin Clark is at the top of her game this WNBA season and was one of the biggest names at the WNBA All-Star weekend.

Now, the league is entering the second half of the season, so Clark's team, the Indiana Fever, is doing what it can to add to its 19 wins so far this year.

Clark is a star on the court, but she does her part off the court too. As with any pro athlete who's in the spotlight, Clark is a role model and also knows that as a WNBA star, she should give back. So, Clark is regularly doing charity with the WNBA and on her own.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball while guarded by Seattle Storm guard Natisha Hiedeman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Fever's season has been busy and is only getting busier, Clark still found the time to visit a local hospital amid the season and make some dreams comes true.

Caitlin Clark Gives Back Amid Busy Indiana Fever Season

In July, Clark made a trip to the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent. It's a "full-service medical center dedicated to the needs of children and families," according to its official description.

The hospital took to social media to share a special moment between Clark and a boy named Ryker. They posted a photo gallery showing Clark visiting him in the hospital, and both of them have big smiles on their faces.

"Ryker is 12, and he's been showing so much strength through his recovery," the post states in the caption. "He loves basketball, so Caitlin Clark’s visit brought a really special moment to his hospital room during a long hospital stay."

The post added: "Through it all, Ryker has had his dad and grandparents by his side, cheering him on every step of the way. And in the middle of recovery, this was one bright moment centered just on him."

Caitlin Clark Spends Time at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

Followers were quick to give Clark props for spending time with Ryker during his recovery.

Portland Fire guard Carla Leite shoots the ball against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"So many times these go unnoticed, but it's always great, when one is suffering or (in recovery). Hats off to all nurses and celebrities that do so," one stated on Instagram.

"Caitlin Clark reaching out to our young people in need. Continue being heroic Caitlin Clark," another said.

"She is awesome, so kind and so giving. Good job to Caitlin’s parents you have raised a fine young woman and an excellent athlete. Congratulations," one more added.

Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent is located in Indianapolis. They offer services such as advanced pediatric heart care, brain and spine care, cancer care, orthopedic care and fetal care.