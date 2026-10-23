Caleb Williams Girlfriend and Relationship History: Who Has the Bears QB Dated?

Caleb Williams is back on the field and healthy again, putting the Chicago Bears quarterback right back in the spotlight. With fans watching his every move on the field, attention naturally extends beyond football, too, and many want to know if Williams has a girlfriend. The young star has already built a reputation as one of the NFL's most talked-about players, and people are curious about the person behind the helmet.

Williams has lots to keep him busy as he continues building his career in Chicago. But while his performances draw lots of attention, his personal life is also of interest, especially when it comes to his relationship status. Unlike some athletes who regularly share details about their romantic lives, Williams has generally kept that part of his world private.

Does Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams Have a Girlfriend?

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws the ball against the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of the latest publicly available reports, Williams does not have a publicly confirmed girlfriend and is generally reported to be single. That doesn't mean there hasn't been speculation. His dating history includes a few names that have attracted attention, although not every rumor has turned out to be accurate.

One of his best-known relationships was with Alina Thyregod, his Danish high school sweetheart. The two reportedly reconnected in late 2023, according to The Knot, and Thyregod joined Williams at the 2024 NFL Draft, making their relationship visible during one of the biggest moments of his young football career. Reports later indicated that they quietly split around August 2025. Neither has made their private life a constant public conversation, so details about the breakup remain limited.

Another name that surfaced in online chatter was Ashaley "Ash" Kaashh, a model and influencer. She was linked to Williams in late 2025 after she went to a Chicago Bears game. However, the speculation didn't hold up: Kaashh later went public with Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, according to the New York Post. That connection made it clear that online sightings and social media speculation aren't always evidence of a relationship.

Caleb Williams Girlfriend History: A Look Back at His Relationships

Before Thyregod, Williams was reportedly involved with Valerie Orana, a girlfriend from his high school years. The relationship was said to have taken place around 2020, before the two went their separate ways during his time at Oklahoma and USC.

Williams' rise through college football and into the NFL has put him under an increasingly bright spotlight, but he hasn't made his dating life a central part of his public image. For now, there's no confirmed relationship to report, and the quarterback appears to be keeping his focus on football.

As his career in Chicago continues to develop, interest in Williams away from the field is unlikely to disappear. Still, until he chooses to share more himself, it's worth separating confirmed details from the rumors that tend to follow a high-profile athlete.