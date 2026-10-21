Taylor Swift Already Has One Travis Kelce Family Quirk She Can't Stand

Now that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married, the real fun begins: figuring out each other's quirks, family traditions and all those little habits that seemed cute during dating but might hit differently when you're sharing a life.

Marriage means learning who needs quiet in the morning, who's stealing the covers and which family gatherings come with their own unwritten rules.

Between Taylor's world of music and Travis' football family, there's lots for these two to learn about each other's inner circles. Love's one thing, but surviving the family and their quirks? That's where things get fun.

Travis Kelce's Early Morning Phone Call From Jason Left Taylor Swift Less Than Impressed

Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce's brother, Jason. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis wasn't exactly thrilled when his phone rang at 7:30 a.m., and his wife, Taylor, wasn't much happier about the interruption.

During the Wednesday, Oct. 21 episode of "New Heights," the Kansas City Chiefs star shared how his brother, Jason Kelce, called bright and early with a rather gym-focused request.

Jason wanted Travis to help him out with a bench press workout as part of "Squatober," the annual fitness challenge. At first, Travis worried something had gone wrong, fearing his brother might've been hurt. Instead, Jason just needed a spotter, somehow forgetting that mornings are for sleeping.

"I knew Jason was doing Squatober," Travis said. "He actually asked me how much weight I have in my basement. I didn't even add it up. I just told him how many weights I had. And he was like, 'Oh, okay, cool, I'll bring some.' So he flew to Kansas City with - what was it, 50 lbs.?"

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce together. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jason explained that he made the trip to Kansas City with a pair of 25-pound weights in tow, determined to improve his squats.

"A couple extra plates to throw on the old squat bar," Travis said. "Absolutely hilarious, the most meathead thing I think I've ever seen Jason do."

Taylor Swift Wasn't Thrilled When Jason Kelce's Workout Request Interrupted Their Morning

The workout challenge took an unexpected turn when Jason's crack-of-dawn phone call caught Travis and Taylor completely by surprise.

"I get a call at 7:30 in the morning. In my mind, I'm thinking worst-case scenario," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end explained. "I'm like, 'Oh... Is everything okay? Maybe after the run Jason's in the hospital, he blew his knee out or something.' I dunno, I was worst-case scenario, the brain was just waking up. I was like, 'Uhh, you okay?'"

There was no emergency at all. Jason simply needed his brother's help with a gym session.

"Jason's like, 'Yeah, can you come spot me?' I was just like, 'No way!'" Travis recalled, cracking up.

Then came his wife Taylor's reaction.

"I'm walking out of the room, and Taylor's like, 'This is ... up.' And I'm just like, 'Nah, it'll be good. It'll be good!'" Travis added, laughing with Jason. So, Taylor wasn't too thrilled with the wake-up call, but it's just part of being in the Kelce family.