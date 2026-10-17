Chicago's Ben Johnson Compares His Work With Bears to NFL-Hallmark Movie

The Chicago Bears are getting the Hallmark Christmas movie treatment, following the success of similar films centered on the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 and the Buffalo Bills in 2025. Now, it's Chicago's turn to mix football with holiday romance, because even the NFL can't escape a touch of Christmas magic.

"Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story" premieres Saturday, Oct. 17, on the Hallmark Channel, giving Bears fans another reason to get into the holiday spirit.

The Bears Hallmark movie was filmed in and around Chicago, bringing the city's football culture into a story that promises lots of romance and football fun.

Before the film's official premiere, an advance screening took place on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Gorton Center in Lake Forest, Illinois. The event gave attendees an early look at the latest entry in Hallmark's growing collection of NFL-themed holiday movies.

Chicago Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson Shares His Take on the Bears' Hallmark Movie, 'Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story'

The formula is simple but popular: take a beloved football team, add a Christmas setting, throw in a love story and let Hallmark do its thing. After the Chiefs and Bills got their moment in the holiday spotlight, Bears fans can finally see their team get the same treatment.

On Wednesday, during a routine news conference, head coach Ben Johnson was asked if he attended the movie's premiere, which quarterback Caleb Williams and tight end Colston Loveland both attended.

"Not a chance," he said, smiling.

But he was quick to offer praise for the actors involved. He even compared their work to what he does in the NFL.

Ben Johnson Compares the Bears' Hallmark Movie to the NFL

"Yeah, I tell you, the best part for me was just seeing another profession in their element," he told reporters regarding "Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story" and his experience with it. "I have a ton of respect for the lead actors and actresses and how they interacted, and then the director taking control. I thought it was pretty cool to see behind the scenes just how that all took place."

He continued by explaining how the experience reminded him of coaching football.

"Because, honestly, there are some similarities to what we do here, you know, in a lot of ways," he said. "Just being able to choreograph a bunch of individuals to get on the same page so that, you know, there's urgency. And yet, you still want to see it all come together at the end. So, it was fun to watch."

Jul 31, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Up next, Johnson and the 3-2 Bears head down south to go up against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.