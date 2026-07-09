Cardi B has fans wondering whether there's a new athlete in her life.

The Grammy-winning rapper sparked a fresh wave of romance speculation after she was photographed spending time with Nigerian international goalkeeper Maduka Okoye during Paris Fashion Week.

The sighting comes roughly five months after her reported split from former NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs and immediately sent social media into detective mode.

Cardi B and Okoye were seen together throughout the day in Paris, attending the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show before later being photographed laughing, chatting and sharing drinks from a balcony overlooking the French capital.

Neither has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship, but the candid photos quickly fueled online buzz.

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye Were All Smiles During Paris Fashion Week

The pair were first spotted arriving together at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show, one of the marquee events of Paris Fashion Week.

Cardi B turned heads in a figure-hugging black-and-white zebra-print catsuit paired with towering platform boots, while Okoye opted for a more understated olive-green sleeveless vest and matching trousers before later changing into a black tank top for the evening.

After the show, photographers captured the two enjoying one another's company from a balcony overlooking Paris. In several images, Cardi B could be seen smiling broadly as the two talked, while others showed the pair sharing drinks and laughing together in a relaxed setting.

One series of photos even captured Okoye leaning against the balcony railing as Cardi looked up at him during their conversation, adding even more fuel to the dating speculation circulating online.

The two also appeared seated next to one another during the runway presentation, though neither has addressed the viral images.

The Sighting Comes Months After Cardi B's Split From Stefon Diggs

The Paris outing marks Cardi B's first major public appearance with another athlete since her reported breakup with Diggs earlier this year.

The rapper and the former New England Patriots wide receiver made headlines throughout their relationship after going public in 2025 and appearing together at multiple high-profile events. Their romance ultimately came to an end earlier this year. They welcomed a son in November 2025.

Cardi B also continues to navigate her ongoing divorce from rapper Offset, with whom she shares three children.

As for Okoye, the 26-year-old currently plays goalkeeper for Italian club Udinese and has represented Nigeria's national team since 2019.

Although Nigeria did not qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Okoye has remained one of the country's most recognizable soccer players. He has also built a significant following on social media, with millions of Instagram followers.

Last year, Okoye was investigated by Italian authorities over a betting-related incident stemming from a Serie A match. Italy's Federal National Court later cleared him of match-fixing allegations.

For now, there is no confirmation that Cardi B and Okoye are dating.

Still, after a string of smiling photos from one of fashion's biggest weeks, fans are already wondering whether the rapper has found herself another athlete.

