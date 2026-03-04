Cardi B's Silence About Stefon Diggs' Patriots Release Speaks Volumes

There's a strong case to be made that the New England Patriots would not have advanced to Super Bowl LX (where they were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks) if not for veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

While Diggs didn't make much of an impact in that game (finishing with just 3 catches for 37 yards), he was a key part of the Patriots' offense for the entire season to that point. And it's not like anybody else on their offense shone against Seattle.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Diggs made headlines on the field this season, his stardom was largely owed to his relationship with pop music sensation Cardi B.

The couple went public with their relationship in the first half of 2025 and were going strong throughout the postseason, as Cardi B was making her support of the Patriots very clear on social media.

Cardi B arrives at the 8th Annual REVOLVE Festival. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Diggs even said, "It's on the agenda, maybe. Right? Right? I gotta get [my ring] first, though," when asked whether he might get engaged to Cardi B, per an article from TMZ.

Diggs didn't get the Super Bowl ring he was alluding to. And it now appears that he also might have lost his relationship with Cardi B.

Stefon Diggs / Instagram

It became clear that Diggs and Cardi B unfollowed each other on Instagram right before the Super Bowl. Cardi B was also present at the game and didn't show any support for the Patriots receiver, which added to speculation.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are no longer following each other on IG immediately after the Super Bowl. People are speculating they broke up. pic.twitter.com/Aqn8xYpE40 — Hater Report (@HaterReport) February 9, 2026

Cardi B Keeps Quiet After Stefon Diggs Release News

The tough blows kept on coming for Diggs, as news broke on March 4 that the Patriots had decided to release him.

Diggs reacted to this with an Instagram story that was captioned, "THANK YOU for a h*** of a year. We family forever ❤️ @patriots".

Here it is from Stefon Diggs, saying goodbye pic.twitter.com/B9vghq4ha2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2026

If anybody expected Cardi B to speak up in the wake of this news, she hasn't so far in the several hours since the news broke that Diggs and the Patriots were parting ways.

If the couple was still going strong, one would assume that Cardi B would have already released a video either thanking the Patriots' organization or calling them out for making a big mistake. But the silence from her social media account speaks 1,000 words about where her relationship with Diggs stands.

Rapper and songwriter Cardi B | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see where Diggs' career goes from here, and whether Cardi B addresses their relationship at any point.