Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Fuel Breakup Rumors With Telling Move Amid Super Bowl
In this story:
New England Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not have a good day on February 8.
The biggest reason for this is that his team lost Super Bowl LX to the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 29-13. Diggs didn't make much of an impact, finishing with just 3 catches for 37 yards. Then again, the Patriots' entire offense was stagnant for most of the game.
RELATED: Cardi B Reveals Full Super Bowl, Bad Bunny Fit After Stefon Diggs, Patriots Lose
As a result of this game, Diggs lost one opportunity to secure a ring on his finger.
And there is now speculation that he lost his other opportunity for a ring, this one being through his relationship with global music sensation Cardi B.
RELATED: Cardi B Turns Heads In Patriots Colors Amid Stefon Diggs Engagement Buzz
Diggs and Cardi B went public with their relationship in 2025 and appeared to be going strong throughout the postseason, as Cardi B was either at New England or made her support of the Patriots very clear on social media.
However, while Cardi B was at Super Bowl LX as part of Bad Bunny's halftime performance, she showed no allegiance to the Patriots and didn't post about them at all on social media.
RELATED: Embattled ESPN star admits defeat after Cardi B rant defending Stefon Diggs, Patriots
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' Mutual Unfollowing Suggests Breakup
Cardi B's lack of social media support was telling, especially because she was active on Instagram before, during, and after the game.
And one instance of her activity was unfollowing Diggs, who did the same by unfollowing Cardi B on the platform. This has fans convinced the two are no longer a couple.
Less than a week ago, Diggs was talking about potentially getting engaged to Cardi B in the future. It would appear that this is no longer in the cards for the Patriots receiver.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.