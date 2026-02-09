Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Fuel Breakup Rumors With Telling Move Amid Super Bowl

New England Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not have a good day on February 8.

The biggest reason for this is that his team lost Super Bowl LX to the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 29-13. Diggs didn't make much of an impact, finishing with just 3 catches for 37 yards. Then again, the Patriots' entire offense was stagnant for most of the game.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) speaks to media. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

As a result of this game, Diggs lost one opportunity to secure a ring on his finger.

And there is now speculation that he lost his other opportunity for a ring, this one being through his relationship with global music sensation Cardi B.

Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. | Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Diggs and Cardi B went public with their relationship in 2025 and appeared to be going strong throughout the postseason, as Cardi B was either at New England or made her support of the Patriots very clear on social media.

However, while Cardi B was at Super Bowl LX as part of Bad Bunny's halftime performance, she showed no allegiance to the Patriots and didn't post about them at all on social media.

All the stars showed out for Bad Bunny 🐰



◽Lady Gaga

◽Ricky Martin

◽Karol G

◽Cardi B

◽Jessica Alba

◽Alix Earle

◽Pedro Pascal

◽Young Miko pic.twitter.com/T8fvztnrI7 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 9, 2026

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' Mutual Unfollowing Suggests Breakup

Cardi B's lack of social media support was telling, especially because she was active on Instagram before, during, and after the game.

And one instance of her activity was unfollowing Diggs, who did the same by unfollowing Cardi B on the platform. This has fans convinced the two are no longer a couple.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are no longer following each other on IG immediately after the Super Bowl. People are speculating they broke up. pic.twitter.com/Aqn8xYpE40 — Hater Report (@HaterReport) February 9, 2026

Less than a week ago, Diggs was talking about potentially getting engaged to Cardi B in the future. It would appear that this is no longer in the cards for the Patriots receiver.

Cardi B's January 18 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@iamcardib

