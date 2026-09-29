Case Keenum's Wife Kimberly — All About the Chicago Bears QB's Personal Story

The Chicago Bears are celebrating a big Week 3 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football."

Quarterback Case Keenum is the king of the moment right now. With starting quarterback Caleb Williams out, Keenum stepped up on Monday and delivered in a strong 27-7 win.

Not bad for a third-string quarterback.

So, who is Keenum, and who is his wife? Here's the story behind Keenum, his wife and family as he gets thrust into the spotlight.

Who is Case Keenum's Wife Kimberly?

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) reacts after a first down was made by running back D'Andre Swift. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keenum's football career has taken him all over the NFL, but his life away from the game has stayed much more private. The longtime quarterback is married to Kimberly, who has largely kept herself out of the spotlight.

Her social media accounts are private, and Keenum doesn't often share moments of their life together in public. So, it's nothing like the public Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance.

Their relationship goes back to their younger years with a really sweet beginning. Kimberly first noticed Keenum at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes event, although the two had already crossed paths before.

They were a grade apart and went to different schools, so they weren't exactly close friends at the time. That changed after one very simple invitation. It was the start of something special.

"He asked me to go get a snow cone with him," she told the official Vikings website when he was in Minnesota. "That's kind of where our story started ... It really started with a snow cone. One of his buddies worked at a snow cone stand, and he would invite Case to stop by. So we went and got snow cones after an FCA event, and ever since then, we've been together."

Not exactly the most complicated love story in NFL history, but apparently, all it took was a snow cone and the right timing.

Case Keenum and Kimberly Have a Sweet Family Connection

There's also a fun family connection that goes even further back. Keenum's mother was actually Kimberly's physical education teacher when Kimberly was in fifth grade, according to the Vikings' site.

Years later, her former teacher's son would become her husband.

Keenum and Kimberly have since built a family of their own, welcoming two children, Kyler and Cadence. While Keenum's career has kept him in the NFL spotlight, the family has largely kept their personal life away from the cameras.

Now, with Keenum preparing to take another starting opportunity in the NFL, his football journey continues. Behind the scenes, though, his story has always included the woman he met long before the league became his life.