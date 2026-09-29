6 Biggest Takeaways From Eagles Blowout Loss to Bears: The Defense Is Overhyped

The Chicago Bears just have the Philadelphia Eagles' number.

The Eagles were not even competitive in Monday's blowout loss to the Bears, as the 27-7 final score didn't indicate how badly Chicago dominanted this one. The Eagles couldn't get anything going on offense, were dominated on defense, and didn't do anything on special teams that meant anything.

This was a brutal game, and somehow the Eagles entered it 2-0. This was a wasted opportunity, as the Eagles were Charlie Browned by a third-string quarterback who hasn't started a game since December 24, 2023.

The first loss of the season was an ugly one. Here are the biggest takeaways from the blowout loss, with some hard truths about this football team.

Is this defense ever going to make a play?

The Eagles have no takeaways through the first three games of the season, the first time in the 94-year history of the franchise that's ever happened. This defense just doesn't make plays.

They don't get a key takeaway when needed. They get blown up at the line of scrimmage. The linebackers struggle in coverage. The safeties are abysmal and don't make key tackles nor find their way to the football.

This defense is an absolute mess, and had no answer for 38-year-old Case Keenum as he was getting rid of the football with ease. Little pressure was applied to Keenum and the defense couldn't get off the field.

Vic Fangio needs to find a solution for this unit. Changes have to be made. This unit just isn't good enough. They were overhyped in training camp.

Nick Sirianni and Sean Mannion were just as poor as the offense

There were three decisions Sirianni and Mannion made in the game that were confusing to anyone watching the game. In the third quarter, Sirianni has a 4th-and-2 (really 4th-and-1.5) at the 49-yard line and attempt to run a "Tush Push" or QB sneak.

Instead, Sirianni took a delay of game and punted.

Later in the quarter, Sirianni and Mannio decide to go for it on 4th-and-6 from teh 46-yard line and Jalen Hurts throws an intercpetion to T.J. Edwards -- a play the Bears linebacker easily read. The decision to go for it there didn't make sense after punting earlier.

Mannion called a play for Andy Dalton to throw the ball on 3rd-and-goal in the second quarter. Andy Dalton! Naturally it ended up being an interception.

This was a horrible night for Sirianni and Mannion. They were just as bad as the players they coach.

Marcus Epps and Andrew Mukuba should be fighting for their jobs

This is the product of not addressing safety this offseason. Epps had another poor night at safety, missing two tackles on the first series and eventually getting replaced by Michael Carter on the second series. Epps did return to the game, but didn't make an impact.

Mukuba was poor too. He missed a tackle, took bad reads to the ball carrier and allowed a 25-yard completion in coverage. There was a critical penalty in the fourth quarter on a 3rd-and-5 as well.

The Eagles won't move on from Mukuba as fast as Epps, but they may have to consider replacing both. neither player has been good through three games.

The Cam Jurgens experiment at left guard isn't working

What were the Eagles thinking moving Jurgens to left guard? They created a bigger problem by moving Jurgens there, and he's paying the price.

Jurgens wasn't good again on Monday night, getting beat four times in 25 pass rushing snaps -- a 16.0% beat rate. One of these four beats lead to a Lane Johnson holding penalty on 2nd-and-4 in the third quarter.

While Drew Kendall was fine at center this week, moving Jurgens to left guard just didn't make any sense. All the Eagles are doing is hurting Jurgens' career at this point.

Move Jurgens back to center.

Andy Dalton should not be the QB2 for this team again

Another puzzling decision for this team. Dalton was not good in training camp, certainly not good enough to definitively have the job over Tanner McKee. Yet Dalton is the QB2, and shouldn't be after this week.

He threw one pass on 3rd-and-goal to Dontayvion Wicks, who was easily covered by Dillon Thieneman and picked off by the rookie. That was the only pass Dalton threw in his limited action while Jalen Hurts was on the sideline getting checked for a concussion.

Tanner Mckee wouldn't have thrown that pick. He deserves a better fate than what the Eagles have given him this summer with Dalton. It's time for this Dalton experiment to end.

This is a waste of a roster spot.

The pass rush just doesn't get to the quarterback

The number of sacks through three games can be counted on one hand. The Eagles have just 3.0 sacks through three games, and doesn't get any consistent pressure on the quarterback.

The pressure rate is 34.0% in the second half of games, 23rd in the NFL. The pass rush looks tired in the second half of games, and the edge rushers are nonexistent.

Jonathan Greenard did help on Monday night, but Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt didn't get to the quarterback outside of one rush by Hunt that forced Case Keenum to his right. Hunt had a 5.0% pressure rate and Smith had a 0.0% -- with Greenard on the field.

That's not good, and those two must be better. The Eagles just couldn't get to Keenum and were dominated up front. this pass rush is what it is through three games -- disappointing.

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