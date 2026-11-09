CeeDee Lamb Showing Fans a Different Side of Himself With Latest Off-the-Field Move

CeeDee Lamb has always had an interest in fashion.

But with his latest project, the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is able to do more than just wear the clothes in a photo shoot.

The 19-piece collection, titled the CeeDee Lamb Edit, is a collaboration with Abercrombie & Fitch and launched on Nov. 5. Lamb traveled to the company’s headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, to work with the design team on the collection.

CeeDee Lamb Had a Say in What Went Into the Collection

Gage Skidmore

According to a November 4 press release from Abercrombie & Fitch, Lamb worked with the brand’s design team to select the colors, materials and designs for the 19-piece collection.

Lamb’s collection with Abercrombie & Fitch includes a variety of jackets, sweaters, shirts, pants and even a necktie. Lamb’s collection is a bit more formal than what he usually wears in his free time.

A cardigan features Lamb’s number 88 on the buttons, and a pair of trousers feature the Roman numeral for 88 on the back pocket.

Lamb says that as he has grown up, his taste in clothes has changed. He looks for pieces that are classic and will not go out of style in one season. This collection is a reflection of that.

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All-Pro Reels / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 2.0

Lamb’s work with Abercrombie & Fitch is an extension of his previous work with the brand, as he was featured in the company’s 2025 campaign, which launched after Abercrombie & Fitch was named the official fashion partner of the NFL and Dallas Cowboys.

Lamb isn't the only athlete getting involved in the design process. Serena Williams recently helped create a limited-edition Audemars Piguet watch, showing how athletes are taking a more hands-on role in the products they promote.

The collection, which mostly consists of everyday wear for Lamb, allows him to help create the products that the brand sells rather than just wear them in a photo shoot.

There are no flashy jerseys with large logos in this collection.

The CeeDee Lamb Edit is available on the Abercrombie & Fitch website as well as in select stores. Prices for individual items are reported to be between $40 and $260.

Lamb is wearing No. 88 for the Dallas Cowboys, but people can see another side of the football player in the clothing he helped create for Abercrombie & Fitch.