Chargers' Justin Herbert Shares PDA Moment With Fiancée Madison Beer at Training Camp

Newly engaged Justin Herbert had a special visitor at training camp as he prepares for the upcoming NFL season.

Madison Beer was spotted supporting her fiancé at the Los Angeles Chargers training camp in El Segundo, Calif., on Tuesday and Wednesday. During NFL training camp, football stars' families have been out to support them as they head into the 2026 season.

In a video posted by the pop singer's fan page on Wednesday, Beer is shown wearing a white skirt and a long-sleeved light pink shirt as she spoke to Herbert. The Chargers quarterback leans in for a kiss, and they continue to laugh before the video cuts out.

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert at the LA Chargers training camp 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/CaUeLzADJl — Madison Beer Archive (@MadsBeerFiles) August 5, 2026

Their PDA moment on Wednesday followed another video that was post by the "Reckless" singer's fan page.

On Tuesday, Beer was seen sitting down on the grass alongside her NFL fiancé as she stroked his hair. The Chargers quarterback was seen smiling back in awe of Beer as she was fixing his hair.

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert are two lovebirds spotted at Chargers training camp. pic.twitter.com/krM4Mfnoa1 — Madison Beer News (@madisonchart) August 4, 2026

While some fans thought the moment between the couple was cute, others thought Herbert should be focused on practice.

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert Engagement

After about one year of dating, Beer and Herbert announced their engagement on social media. In a joint post on Instagram, a carousel of photos showed the pair on a field embracing.

One photo showed the couple sharing a kiss, another with Herbert picking up Beer as she flexed her engagement ring, a picture of Beer looking up at Herbert smiling, and the moment the NFL star got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

Beer captioned the post: "Meet my fiancê."

Following his proposal, Herbert spoke to the media at training camp, praising the singer, calling her "the best" and saying that he is so excited to spend the rest of his life with her.

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert Relationship

The pair began fueling dating rumors last year when Herbert was spotted outside of her music video shoot in August 2025.

They later confirmed their relationship when Beer was seen on the sidelines of a Chargers game when they faced the Washington Commanders in October 2025, as they shared a kiss.

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer pregame kiss 💋



🎥 leosnchez | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/fh1nSBPcPn — 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗦⚡️𝗛𝗬𝗣𝗘 (@ChargersHype) October 5, 2025

Later, they were seen on several date nights at sporting events around Los Angeles. Herbert infamously saved Beer from a loose ball during a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Herbert will be entering his seventh season in the NFL with a fiancée by his side. As for Beer, she just closed her North American Locket Tour last month, and just like last season, the singer will be supporting him from the sidelines, but now with some new hardware on her finger.