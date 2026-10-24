Charles Barkley Has Some Blunt Words for Aaron Rodgers After Recent Interview

Charles Barkley was supposed to be talking about retirement. Instead, Aaron Rodgers ended up catching some heat.

The NBA Hall of Famer has spent decades making headlines for his unfiltered opinions, and his latest radio appearance was no exception. What began as a conversation about Barkley's future on "Inside the NBA" took an unexpected turn when Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers entered the discussion.

And Barkley wasted little time making his feelings known.

The 63-year-old appeared on "Mad Dog Sports Radio" on Wednesday, Oct. 21, where host Adam Schein asked about his plans to eventually step away from broadcasting.

Barkley explained that his decision is closely tied to longtime colleague Ernie Johnson, whose retirement would mark the end of an era for the beloved basketball show.

But when Schein compared Barkley's eventual farewell to Rodgers' anticipated final NFL season, the conversation suddenly became much more personal.

Charles Barkley Takes a Shot at Aaron Rodgers

Barkley wasn't interested in drawing parallels between his retirement and Rodgers' potential departure from football.

Instead, he used the comparison to make a pointed observation about how the quarterback has been discussing his past relationships.

"I'm not gonna burn every bridge and talk about all my exes on my way out the door like he's doing," Barkley said.

The remark was brief, but there was little ambiguity about whom Barkley was criticizing.

Rodgers, 42, has recently attracted attention for speaking candidly about his former relationships with actress Shailene Woodley and retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

Barkley didn't mention either woman by name, but his criticism came after the quarterback's personal revelations made headlines.

Aaron Rodgers' Comments About His Exes Drew Attention

During a September appearance on Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast, Rodgers opened up about his relationships with Patrick and Woodley, offering his perspective on why both romances ended.

Rodgers dated Patrick from 2018 to 2020 before beginning a relationship with Woodley. He and the Big Little Lies actress confirmed their engagement in 2021, but the couple ultimately separated.

His recent interview revisited those relationships in considerable detail, including personal claims about the circumstances surrounding their breakups. Those accounts reflect Rodgers' perspective, and neither woman has publicly addressed the latest allegations

Barkley, meanwhile, seems to have a much quieter farewell in mind.

During the same radio appearance, he explained that he intends to leave "Inside the NBA" when Johnson retires, although he left open the possibility of reconsidering if his longtime colleague changes his plans.

After years of sharing the screen with Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith, Barkley clearly has strong feelings about how he wants that chapter to end.

And if his comments about Rodgers are any indication, publicly revisiting old relationships won't be part of his goodbye.

