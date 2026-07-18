Charles Barkley Shares Details On MichaelJordan Reconciliation After Years-Long Beef

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley are turning over a new leaf.

The NBA rivals and once close friends had not been on speaking terms for years following Barkley's criticism of Jordan's ownership of the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets).

The former Philadelphia 76ers star at the time expressed that Jordan did not have people on his team who were open to disagreeing with him. Barkley shared that while he loved his friend, he believed that he did not do a good job with the team.

After hearing the comments, Jordan took offense and cursed Barkley out on the phone. They had been friends for 30 years prior, but the comment led to Jordan and Barkley not communicating for over a decade.

In April, Barkley shared with Chicago radio hosts Marc Silverman and Tom Waddle of the “Waddle and Silvy” show that the two had reconciled when former MLB star Vince Coleman put the NBA icons on the phone. Coleman was out golfing with Jordan at the time golfing when he decided to patch up the years-long feud.

What Did Charles Barkley Say About His Conversation With Michael Jordan ?

During an episode of Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take," on Friday, Barkley shared what he said to Jordan on the phone when the Chicago Bulls icon was out golfing with Coleman.

“What’s up mother [expletive]?” Barkley had playfully said to Jordan.

Jordan responded with the same question back to Barkley in a joking manner, and the two began speaking again. Both NBA legends love golf and made plans to hit the green and mull things over.

Barkley expressed on the podcast that they were both "selfish" and "stupid" for how everything played out. He shared that during their conversation in April, they both agreed that they missed their friendship.

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan are going to reconcile their relationship pic.twitter.com/T8Z3k511yg — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) July 17, 2026

What Has Michael Jordan Said About Their Reconciliation?

While Barkley has been dishing out information about their conversations leading up to the two now being on speaking terms, Jordan has yet to comment publicly.

According to Barkley, they are planning to reunite for a round of golf in the future at Jordan's golf course for a couple of days. It's unclear exactly when we'll see the NBA legends on the field, so fans will just have to wait and see.